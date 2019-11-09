News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: What Supreme Court said on five suits filed in Ayodhya land dispute and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 13:03 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

What Supreme Court said on five suits filed in Ayodhya land dispute

SUIT 1

FILED BY: Hindu worshipper Gopal Singh Visharad in 1950

SC VERDICT: It has been filed in a personal capacity and no management or possession can be handed over to them. The right of the plaintiff in Suit 1 to worship at the disputed property is affirmed subject to any restrictions imposed by the relevant authorities with respect to the maintenance of peace and order and the performance of orderly worship. Read here

Ayodhya verdict: Temple to come up at disputed site, rules Supreme Court

Ruling on the decades-old dispute in the ancient city of Ayodhya, the Supreme Court on Saturday held that a temple would be built at the 2.77-acre piece of land in Ayodhya and ordered the government to give Muslim parties an alternative 5-acre plot in a prominent place because they had been wronged twice, once in 1949 and then in 1992. Read more

Respect Ayodhya verdict but not satisfied, says Sunni Waqf board lawyer

Sunni Wakf Board, one of the main litigants to the Ayodhya Ramjanmabhoomi title suit, said on Saturday that it was not satisfied with the Supreme Court verdict and may seek a review. A five-judge Constitution bench of the top court earlier today handed over the 2.77 acre disputed land to Hindus while ordering an alternative 5-acre plot to Muslims. Read more

Kartarpur Corridor Opening: Narendra Modi thanks Imran Khan for respecting sentiments of Indians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for respecting the sentiments of India while speaking on the occasion of the historic opening of 4.7 km long Kartarpur corridor which will link Dera Baba Nanak Gurudwara in India’s Gurudaspur district to Kartarpur Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. Read more

India vs Bangladesh: Yuzvendra Chahal 1 wicket away from joining Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin in elite T20I list

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will be eyeing a massive achievement on Sunday when India take on Bangladesh in the 3rd T20I at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. Read here

Bala box office day one collection: Ayushmann Khurrana delivers biggest opener of his career at Rs 10.15 cr

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has knocked the ball out of the park once again. His latest film Bala, has emerged as the biggest opener of his career. Read more

Is your partner not committing to the relationship? Here’s why

Back in the day, a commitment was all about an engagement ring or walking down the aisle. So, in times when dating newer people is easier than ever and marrying late in life is the norm, commitment may not mean the same anymore. Though commitment still matters. Read more