News updates from HT: Manipur Cabinet gives nod to livelihood scheme for Covid-19 affected and all the latest news

Manipur Cabinet okays livelihood scheme for Covid-19-affected

The Manipur Cabinet approved the chief minister’s Covid-19 Affected Livelihood Support Scheme which aims to provide direct transfer of ₹5,000 in two equal instalments ( ₹2,500 per instalment) to every identified family whose livelihood has been directly affected by Covid-19. Read more

Kerala HC orders setting up of medical board to examine child with rare disease

The Kerala high court on Tuesday asked the state government to set up a medical board to examine a six-month-old baby suffering from spinal muscular atrophy after his father sought support for his son’s costly treatment. Read more

Deepika Padukone dances with Ranveer Singh in velvet hoodie and joggers worth ₹3k

Deepika Padukone celebrated Ranveer Singh's birthday by sharing a hilarious video of her dancing with the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor. The couple danced to Yashraj Mukhate's viral mashup 'Tuada Kutta Tommy'. Deepika wore an affordable velvet crop hoodie and joggers set worth ₹3k from the fast-fashion brand Zara for the video. Read more

Tata Motors launches Dark Range Altroz, Nexon and Nexon EV. Full price list here

Tata Motors on Wednesday launched the Dark Range of its Altroz, Nexon and Nexon EV and informed that bookings for these models are now open and that these are available at dealerships across the country. Read more

Dilip Kumar passes away at 98; PM Modi remembers ‘cinematic legend’

Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98 in Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital on July 7. He was admitted to hospital after experiencing breathlessness on June 30. Read more

Saira Banu's first words after Dilip Kumar's death: 'God snatched away my reason for living'

Dilip Kumar's wife, Saira Banu, on Wednesday said that her 'reason for living' has been 'snatched away' after the veteran actor's death. Dilip died on Wednesday morning at the PD Hinduja hospital in Mumbai at the age of 98, after a prolonged illness. The couple had no children. Read more