News updates from Hindustan Times at 1pm: Mehbooba Mufti says she is under house arrest again and all the latest news

Locked in my house yet again, says PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said on Wednesday she was yet again put under house arrest over the plans to visit a village in Tral, Pulwama district, that was allegedly “ransacked by army”. Read more

ED summons Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali in trust money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday summoned Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali for questioning in a money laundering case linked to a trust associated with the lawmaker. The agency asked the parliamentarian from Yavatmal-Washim to depose before the investigating officer of the case at the ED office in South Mumbai on October 4. Read more

Opposition faces credibility crisis, BJP will get 325-350 seats: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed confidence that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win the next year's assembly polls in the state easily. In fact, the chief minister said that the party will surpass its 2017 seat tally of 312 and win between 325 and 350 seats. Read more

'He should be India's captain for this T20 World Cup and also the next one': Gavaskar names Virat Kohli's replacement

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar believes Rohit Sharma should be India's captain in the next two T20 World Cups. BCCI are yet to name India's new T20I captain after Virat Kohli announced that he won't continue as the skipper in the shortest format after the T20 World Cup, slated to take place in UAE and Oman in October-November. Read more

British High Commissioner enjoys rasagulla in Kolkata, tweets about experience in Bengali

British High Commissioner Alex Ellis often takes to Twitter to share various kinds of posts. Amid those are also the shares that showcase him enjoying famous foods in different cities of India. Just like this share where he posted about his experience of eating rasgulla while visiting Kolkata. Read more

Samantha Akkineni is missing as Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna celebrate Love Story success amid divorce rumours

Actor Naga Chaitanya and his father Nagarjuna came together on Tuesday evening for the success meet of Love Story. The event, which was also attended by Chaitanya's co-star Sai Pallavi and director Sekhar Kammula, was organised to celebrate the film’s grand success. Love Story, which opened in theatres worldwide last Friday, has grossed over ₹20 crores at the box-office as of Tuesday. Read more

'Deshbhakti' course: Kejriwal launches patriotism curriculum in Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launched AAP govt's ambitious 'Deshbhakti Curriculum’. The curriculum was unveiled on the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Kejriwal had announced 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' plan on 73rd Independence Day in 2019. The curriculum has been prepared by Delhi govt school teachers with inputs from NGOs, experts. Watch more

