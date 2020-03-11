e-paper
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM: Delhi gang-rape convict moves court against cops, says severe head injuries after thrashing inside jail and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Mar 11, 2020 16:58 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Delhi gang-rape convict moves court against cops, says severe head injuries after thrashing inside jail

A Delhi court has served notice to jail authorities in the national capital after allegations from Delhi gang-rape convict Pawan Gupta that he was thrashed inside the prison. The case will be heard on Thursday. Read more

Italy a cause of concern, says govt as India’s coronavirus cases rise to 60

Foreign minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday that situation in coronavirus hotspot Italy is now emerging as a “cause of great concern”. Read more

‘We are being treated as smugglers’: Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Italy

The plight of Indians stuck in coronavirus-hit Italy has come to light after Hima, a woman from Kerala, stranded at an airport in the European nation released a video showing their hardships. Read more

India vs South Africa: India predicted XI for first ODI - Virat Kohli to play 4 pacers keeping Dharamsala weather and pitch in mind

India going into a series on the back of 5 losses (3 ODIs and 2 Tests) on the trot is rare, considering the recent laurels of the Virat Kohli-led side. Read more

Disney+ arrives in India as Disney+ Hotstar: 5 things you should know about it

Disney was slated to launch its video streaming service, Disney+, in India on March 29. But now, the company has quietly launched the service in India. Read more

Bushy dog mistaken for a lion in Spain, this is how Twitter reacted

People of Spain may have been surprised to see a lion randomly roaming around their local garden; which is what inspired them to contact police officials about this king-of-the-jungle emergency. Read more

Jack Kerouac Birth Anniversary: Books and quotes by the pioneering author of Beat Generation

One of the revolutionary authors of the Beat Generation, Jean-Louis ‘Jack’ Kerouac was born on March 12, 1922. Known for his spontaneous style of prose and themes based on Catholic spirituality, jazz, Buddhism, drugs and travel, he was considered to be an underground celebrity and a founder of the hippie movement. Read more

