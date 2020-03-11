Italy a cause of concern, says govt as India’s coronavirus cases rise to 60

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 14:51 IST

Foreign minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday that situation in coronavirus hotspot Italy is now emerging as a “cause of great concern”.

“The steps in this regard have already been initiated. The challenge is growing by the day in Europe and we have to respond accordingly,” Jaishankar told the Rajya Sabha, adding that the government is ready for to tackle the coronavirus challenge.

“The global coronavirus situation is being monitored on a continuous basis by a group of secretaries headed by the Cabinet Secretary, and a group of ministers chaired by the minister of health and family welfare,” Jaishankar added.

The statement came on a day when the number of those infected by coronavirus disease Covid-19 rose to 60. According to Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, eight new cases have been reported from Kerala and one each from Rajasthan and Delhi.

A 76-year-old man who had returned to Karnataka from Saudi Arabia about 10 days back has died but there is no confirmation yet if he had contracted the novel coronavirus infection. Kalburgi district health officer Dr MA Jabbar confirmed the death but underlined that they were yet to receive confirmation if his illness was linked to coronavirus.

His throat swab was sent for testing to check for coronavirus infection. So far, there have been no deaths linked to the infection in India.

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said on Wednesday that India has so far evacuated 948 persons from countries affected by Covid-19. “Of these, 900 are Indian nationals,” the ministry said on Twitter.

India has also evacuated 48 people from Maldives, Myanmar, Bangladesh, China, US, Madagascar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa and Peru, the ministry further said.