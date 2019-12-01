News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM | ‘Evil plan exposed’: Amarinder Singh on Pak minister’s Kartarpur remarks and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 16:49 IST

‘Evil plan exposed’: Amarinder Singh on Pak minister’s Kartarpur remarks

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday said Pakistan Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid’s disclosure that the Kartarpur Corridor was the brainchild of their Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had exposed Islamabad’s nefarious intent behind the initiative.

Five killed in heavy rain in Tamil Nadu, Met office issues orange alert

The regional meteorological centre in Chennai on Sunday predicted more showers in the next two days and issued an orange alert for seven coastal districts in Tamil Nadu while torrential rain over the past two days claimed five lives.

For Rajya Sabha reforms, MPs seek more time to speak, assistants

One Rajya Sabha member wants every MP to get 10 minutes to speak. Another has suggested that MPs be provided with personal assistants who have “research capabilities”. These are just two of the many reform proposals Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has received from members of the Upper House, which is in the midst of its 250th session.

‘Won’t call you opposition leader’: Uddhav Thackeray to Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that he will not refer to his predecessor, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Devendra Fadnavis as opposition leader despite his appointment as leader of the opposition in the legislative assembly.

On Hong Kong streets, protesters say ‘Thank you’ to Donald Trump

Hundreds of people in Hong Kong, including many elderly residents, marched to the U.S. consulate on Sunday to show “gratitude” for U.S. support of anti-government protests that have roiled the financial hub for nearly six months.

Queen teaser gives first glimpse of Ramya Krishnan as Jayalalithaa | Watch

The teaser of upcoming web series Queen - based on the life of late former Tamil Nadu chief minister and actor J Jayalalithaa - was unveiled on Sunday. The 26-second video shows us shots of Ramya Krishnan as Jayalalithaa from various phases of the politician’s life. We get to see the first glimpse of Ramya as Jayalalithaa but her face is not revealed.

BCCI decides to dilute Lodha reform on tenure at AGM, to seek SC approval

The Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI on Sunday decided to water down the Supreme Court-mandated administrative reforms on tenure cap for its office-bearers, seeking to clear the path for the former captain to get an extension at the end of his nine-month stint.

