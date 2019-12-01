Queen teaser gives first glimpse of Ramya Krishnan as Jayalalithaa, watch

regional-movies

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 15:24 IST

The teaser of upcoming web series Queen - based on the life of late former Tamil Nadu chief minister and actor J Jayalalithaa - was unveiled on Sunday. The 26-second video shows us shots of Ramya Krishnan as Jayalalithaa from various phases of the politician’s life. We get to see the first glimpse of Ramya as Jayalalithaa but her face is not revealed.

A production of MX Player, the series has been jointly directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prasath Murugesan of Kidaari fame. The show categorises Jayalalithaa’s life into three segments. It will focus on her life as a school-going girl, a teenager and the phase when she joined politics, taking over MG Ramachandran’s place after his demise.

The teaser gives us a quick glimpse into the three phases of her life. While Gautham Menon has directed five episodes, Prasath has directed five too. Two episodes have been jointly directed by both of them. MX Player hasn’t revealed the date for the show. However, reports have already emerged that they’ve commissioned the second season.

Gautham currently has two projects in his kitty. He has a film titled Joshua with actor Varun in the pipeline. He also has a rumoured project with Suriya in the offing and the yet-untitled film will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

A few years ago, Suriya and Gautham were supposed to team up for a project titled Dhruva Natchathiram, which the latter went on to make with Vikram and is due for release soon.

While promoting his latest release Enai Noki Paayum Thota, Gautham confirmed that a project with Suriya is in the offing. However, he refused to divulge more details as he felt it should come from the makers.

Gautham also has a project with Anushka Shetty in the offing. Apparently, the duo was supposed to join hands for this project much earlier but for some reasons the project didn’t take off as planned a couple of years ago.

