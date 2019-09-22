e-paper
Jayalalithaa’s nephew objects to Gautham Menon’s web series Queen, plans to file a defamation case

Jayalalithaa’s nephew Jayaram says, ‘I have no objection if he (Menon) has portrayed her political life. However, no one has any right to portray her private life without taking proper consent from me and my sister Deepa.’

tv Updated: Sep 22, 2019 17:01 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Ramya Krishnan plays Jayalalithaa in new webseries, Queen, on the former Tamil Nadu chief minister.
Ramya Krishnan plays Jayalalithaa in new webseries, Queen, on the former Tamil Nadu chief minister.
         

Late politician J. Jayalalithaa’s nephew Deepak Jayakumar has issued a statement, claiming Gautham Menon did not take approval from the family before filming the web series titled Queen. Queen, starring Ramya Krishnan in the lead, is said to be based on the late former chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

Jayakumar also shared that director of Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi, AL Vijay, has received a No Objection Certificate from him, and is officially recognised as her authorised biography.

Also read: Prassthanam movie review: Sanjay Dutt, Ali Fazal shine in a tale too stale and dated to digest

In an interview to Deccan Chronicle, Jayakumar said: “Amma (Jayalalithaa) is a political personality and her public life is a known history. I have no objection if he (Menon) has portrayed her political life. However, no one has any right to portray her private life without taking proper consent from me and my sister Deepa.”

“If he has represented anything personal about my aunt, I would not allow this and would file defamation case, in the event of Queen going ahead without our permission. I am not able to reach Gautham Menon and hope to hear from him soon.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 16:55 IST

