News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: India’s Covid-19 positivity rate stands at 6.37 percent, says govt and all the latest news

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 16:50 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘India’s Covid-19 positivity rate at 6.37 percent’: Ministry of Health

The national positivity rate of Covid-19 - the average rate of samples testing positive for the coronavirus disease across the country - stands at 6.73 percent, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated on Monday.

The ministry added that the central government had emphasized increasing testing, prompt contact tracing and timely clinical management of Covid-19 cases.

LAC stand off: India, China agree to expeditiously complete disengagement

India and China have agreed to expeditiously complete the disengagement of their border troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and not to take any unilateral action to alter the status quo along the disputed border, the external affairs ministry said on Monday.

NIA files charge sheet against J-K rogue cop Davinder Singh

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against suspended deputy superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Davinder Singh for his association with terrorist groups in Kashmir valley, officials said Monday. Singh was arrested in January this year for providing safe passage to terrorists Naveed Babu, Rafi Ahmed Rather and Irfan Shafi Mir.

Massacre of cops in Kanpur exposes ‘encounter specialist’ UP govt: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Monday targeted chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the killings of eight police personnel by henchmen of notorious gangster Vikas Dubey last week and warned that he should not become ‘Dawood (Ibrahim) of Nepal’ for India.

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Bhansali records statement with Mumbai cops

Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali reached Bandra police station on Monday around noon to record his statement in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. On June 14, Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment following which a probe was ordered to ascertain the cause of his death by suicide.

Watch: Heavy rains wreak havoc in Gujarat, flood like situation in some areas

Several parts of Gujarat have witnessed heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours. Roads were waterlogged in several areas such as Porbandar. Flood like situation prevailed in parts of Dwarka and the highway from Somnath to Una was also closed due to heavy rainfall. Water level in the Shetrunji river also increased. The IMD has predicted rainfall for the next 4 days in the area.

‘Virat Kohli could never be the cool ice man like MS Dhoni’: Nasser Hussain on how India captain is different from MSD

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has lauded Virat Kohli for making his own mark in captaincy and not following his predecessor MS Dhoni’s style of leadership. Kohli followed Dhoni to become India’s Test captain in 2015 and ODI skipper in 2017 and while he could have chosen to lead India the way Dhoni did, Hussain credited Kohli for developing his unique leadership skills.

Got an SMS to download TikTok Pro? Don’t do it, it’s a scam

The government recently banned 59 China-based apps in India for posing a threat to the country’s security. The list of the banned apps includes TikTok, which prior to the ban had amassed nearly 200 million users in India. The ban has led to an increase in the popularity of the app’s India-based alternative. It has also led to a rise in TikTok-based scams.

Tweeple are really relating to this tweet about being an adult. How about you?

The tweet has been shared on the ‘Life at Tiffany’s’ Twitter handle. She wrote, “A thing I never realized about being an adult is that you will always be cleaning your kitchen. No matter if you get take out, no matter if you’re gone all day, you will be cleaning. the. kitchen.”

Sushant’s Dil Bechara trailer lands and we can’t stop our tears

Sushant Singh Rajput is back on screen one last time as Dil Bechara trailer came out on Monday. The experience was always going to be poignant, more so given the theme of the Mukesh Chhabra’s film. The official remake of Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort’s The Fault In Our Stars, Dil Bechara casts Sushant and debutante Sanjana Sanghi as two youngsters battling cancer with a stoic aplomb.

