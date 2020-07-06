Sushant Singh Rajput death: Bhansali records statement with Mumbai cops

india

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 15:27 IST

Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali reached Bandra police station on Monday around noon to record his statement in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

On June 14, Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment following which a probe was ordered to ascertain the cause of his death by suicide.

So far, Mumbai Police authorities have recorded the statements of 28 people in connection with Rajput’s death, including his cook Neeraj Singh, domestic house Keshav Bachner, his manager Deepesh Sawant, his creative manager Siddharth Ramnath Murti Pithani, his sisters Neetu and Meetu Singh, his father KK Singh, his friend and small-screen actor Mahesh Shetty, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, his business manager Shruti Modi, his public relations (PR) manager Ankita Tehlani, actor Rhea Chakraborty, employees of Yash Raj Films (YRF), among others.

Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy commissioner of police, (DCP), (Zone 9), Mumbai Police, said, “We have called Sanjay Leela Bhansali to record his statement in connection with the ongoing investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.”