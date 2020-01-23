News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Indian students from Wuhan could be unsuspecting vectors of China virus and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 16:57 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Indian students from Wuhan could be unsuspecting vectors of China virus

There could be unsuspecting vectors among the hundreds of Indian students who have left Wuhan, at the core of the novel Coronavirus outbreak in China and abroad, and returned home for the Chinese New Year (CNY) holidays in the past two weeks.More than 600 Indian students study in Wuhan. Read more

‘Pakistan has entered Shaheen Bagh’: BJP’s Kapil Mishra raises political temperature in Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra on Thursday kicked up a major controversy when he termed the sites where protests are being held against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA in Delhi “mini-Pakistan”.He was responding to people who reacted to his earlier tweet in which he compared Delhi Assembly elections to India-Pakistan match. Read more

NCC aircraft makes emergency landing on expressway near Delhi, no casualties

A National Cadet Corps training aircraft made an emergency landing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway on Thursday afternoon after the two-seater plane developed a technical fault. The crew is safe and there were no other casualties due to the landing, a district official said. Read more

From Delhi to Hyderabad: How Shaheen Bagh-type protest has galvanised people

In Shaheen Bagh, thousands of women are sitting round the clock everyday, carrying a message of resistance to the recently amended citizenship act (CAA) and the subsequent proposed exercise of National Register of Citizens (NRC). Their message is loud and clear - a satyagraha to be heard by the government. Read more

India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli reveals how Team India felt after loss to Kiwis in World Cup semi-finals

As Team India gears up for its long tour of New Zealand, Kohli spoke to the media ahead of the start of the T20 international series. The Indian captain spoke about the healthy rivalry with the Kiwis who are in many ways the nice men of world cricket. Read more

Sushma Swaraj’s husband defends Anupam Kher, calls Naseeruddin Shah ‘an ungrateful, disillusioned man’

The late politician Sushma Swaraj’s husband, lawyer and former Mizoram governor Swaraj Kaushal, has written a Twitter thread in defence of the actor Anupam Kher, who was recently called a ‘clown and sycophant’ by fellow actor, Naseeruddin Shah. Read more

Deepika Padukone is the first and only Bollywood celebrity to ever feature on global Louis Vuitton campaign

Deepika Padukone is now officially one of the twenty-four faces of Louis Vuitton’s pre-fall 2020 campaign. This makes Deepika the first and only Bollywood celebrity to be featured on Louis Vuitton’s campaign. The campaign based on Louis Vuitton’s rendition of posters of pulp horror movies and books is the brainchild of Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquière. Read more

Vivo parent company brings ‘iQoo’ to India, might launch the first Snapdragon 865 SoC phone

In an exclusive talk with select publications, “iQoo” today announced its entry in India. For those unaware, iQoo launched as a Vivo sub-brand last year and was limited to China until now.iQoo’s India Marketing Director Gagan Arora confirmed that the new brand will be entering India as soon as next month (February) with a new smartphone. Read more