News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM: ‘Like the Titanic Captain’, Rahul Gandhi disses govt on coronavirus crisis and all the latest news at this hour

Mar 05, 2020

‘Like the Titanic Captain’: Rahul Gandhi disses govt on coronavirus crisis

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a sharp swipe at Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan for his attempt to assure people that the government was on the top of the health crisis. Read more

‘Biggest victory when they are hanged’: Delhi gang-rape victim’s mother on fresh death warrant for 4 convicts

The mother of December 2012 gang-rape victim has said that the biggest victory would be when the tormentors of her daughter will be hanged. Read more

Video shows cops dragging officer as mob attacks them during Delhi violence

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the cases of violence in Northeast Delhi has found at least two videos from February 24, which show groups of rioters attacking police personnel, who clearly appear to be outnumbered. Read more

Bosnia reports first two cases of coronavirus

Bosnia reported on Thursday its first confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, in a man who recently travelled to Italy and his child. Read more

Women’s T20 World Cup: ‘All you muppets saying it’s karma...’ - Vaughan slams ICC rule after England crash out of tournament

Former England captain Michael Vaughan launched a scathing attack on International Cricket Council (ICC) after England women’s team exited the T20 World Cup on Thursday. Read more

Varun Dhawan’s Mr Lele shelved due to date issues, angry fans ask ‘Do you think we are idiots?’

Actor Varun Dhawan’s film Mr Lele’s shoot has been pushed indefinitely. Director Shashank Khaitan took to Twitter to share the news with fans.

PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update brings colorblind mode

PUBG Mobile rolled out a major update earlier this week with new features, improvements and changes. PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update also brought with it an important feature for colourblind players. Read more

4 Indian road movies that have truly captured the Indian landscape

In the cinematic universe, out of all the genres that we can enjoy, the ‘road movie’ is one which takes the viewers on a virtual journey, savouring the very spirit of adventure that exists in the minds and souls of all human beings. Read more