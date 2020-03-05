‘Biggest victory when they are hanged’: Delhi gang-rape victim’s mother on fresh death warrant for 4 accused

india

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 14:54 IST

The mother of December 2012 gang-rape victim has said that the biggest victory would be when the tormentors of her daughter will be hanged.

“Today, a new date has been given because all remedies have been exhausted. I hope that this date is final and they are hanged and my daughter gets justice. There is an end to everything... this is the end of them,” said Asha Devi.

“Still, till the time they are not hanged we are ready to fight with them. The biggest victory would be when they are hanged,” she added.

A Delhi court on Thursday issued a fresh death warrant - the fourth in the case - ordering the convicts should be hanged on March 20, at 5.30 am. The court order came after President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy petition filed by one of the convicts Pawan Gupta. With this, the legal options available to all the convicts were exhausted.

Asha Devi had thanked the President for rejecting Gupta’s mercy petition.

The trial court had on February 17 issued a fresh date, March 3 at 6 am, for the execution of death warrants for the four convicts - Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) - in the case.

The execution of their death warrants has been deferred thrice so far due to delays by them in exhausting legal remedies. All the convicts in the case are to be hanged together.

The case pertains to the brutal gang-rape and killing of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in Delhi. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later. Six people, including the four convicts and a juvenile, were named as accused.

One of thw accused Ram Singh committed suicide in Tihar jail days after the trial began. The juvenile was released in 2015 after three years in a correctional home.