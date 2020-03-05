e-paper
Video shows cops dragging officer as mob attacks them during Delhi violence

Video shows cops dragging officer as mob attacks them during Delhi violence

A group of seven policemen was surrounded by the mob in Chand Bagh area, shows the video found by the Special Investigation Team.

delhi Updated: Mar 05, 2020 13:41 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A security personnel walks past burnt and damaged shops, which were allegedly set on fire during Delhi violence, in Gokalpuri. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
         

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the cases of violence in Northeast Delhi has found at least two videos from February 24, which show groups of rioters attacking police personnel, who clearly appear to be outnumbered.

Police say the videos show the attack on Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amit Sharma and his team at Northeast Delhi’s Chand Bagh area.

A senior officer of the SIT confirmed that the person being rescued and dragged by a police team at the end of one video clip is Sharma - the DCP of Shahdara police district. He is currently at a city hospital with critical head injuries.

The first video, which appears to have been shot on a cellphone from a nearby building, shows a mob of around 100 people cornering a group of seven police personnel at a road pavement. The video shows mob pelting stones and policemen fleeing for their safety.

Another 1 minute 30 second long video shows a group of police personnel shoehorned in the middle of the road next to a divider while a mob of at least 100-200 are pelting stones at them.

An officer of the SIT, privy to the investigation, said that at the end of the video, the policemen are seen dragging one of their officers away from the stone-pelting mob. “That officer is DCP Amit Sharma. One of the officers who saved the DCP is his junior colleague ACP Anuj Kumar. We have been told that DCP Sharma had fallen unconscious on a pavement of the roadafter the stone hit him on the head. These videos are part of the evidence we have against the rioters,” said the officer.

At least 47 persons have died and around 350 injured in the clashes that broke out in pockets of Northeast Delhi last week.

