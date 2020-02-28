News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Mayawati writes to President over Delhi violence and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 17:04 IST

‘Like 1984 anti-Sikh riots’: Mayawati writes to President over Delhi violence

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday wrote to President Ramnath Kovind over the large-scale violence in north-east Delhi, in which more than 40 people have been killed so far, demanding a judicial probe into the riots. Read more

Delhi gang rape convict Pawan Gupta files curative plea in SC against death sentence

Death row convict Pawan Kumar Gupta has filed a curative petition before the Supreme Court four days before his scheduled execution along with three others in the Delhi gang rape and murder case. Read more

Sonia Gandhi forms Congress’ fact-finding panel to visit Ground Zero of Delhi violence

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has formed a five-member team to visit riot-affected areas in northeast Delhi. The delegation will include Mukul Wasnik, Tariq Anwar, Sushmita Dev, Shaktisinh Gohil and Kumari Selja. Read more

Iran coronavirus deaths jump to 26, Vice President Ebtekar tests positive

The coronavirus epidemic in Iran has cost 26 lives, the health ministry announced Thursday, with a vice president becoming the latest top official to be infected as the spread appeared to accelerate. Read more

‘Can’t have different parameters for different players’ - Kapil Dev on MS Dhoni playing T20I World Cup

Former India captain MS Dhoni has been away from cricket since the culmination of World Cup last year. The right-hander is set to return for Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League which begins next month. Read more

The Invisible Man movie review: Elisabeth Moss’ film is a thrilling watch that’ll leave you paranoid

Poor little Elisabeth Moss’ misadventures with psychopathic, baby-hungry men just won’t end. After sweeping the Emmys, year after year as Offred in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, the actor is now the screamer-in-chief for director Leigh Whannell in The Invisible Man. Read more

What is NavIC? The ISRO tech smartphone brands are clamouring to claim

After Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced NavIC, smatphone makers made a beeline for the tech that might replace the GPS on devices. Read more

Diet Sabya calls out Kareena Kapoor Khan for wearing Hugo Boss suit rip-off

Diet Sabya, the Indian fashion industry’s self-appointed Instagram-based watchdog, spares no one when it comes to plagiarism, and their latest post calls out one of Bollywood’s most stylish divas, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Read more

Mom dropping kids off at school realises she forgot them at home. Hilarity ensues

Everyone knows being a mom isn’t easy. There are a million things mums need to juggle and sometimes things don’t go the way they are planned. Read more