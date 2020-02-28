e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Sonia Gandhi forms Congress’ fact-finding panel to visit Ground Zero of Delhi violence

Sonia Gandhi forms Congress’ fact-finding panel to visit Ground Zero of Delhi violence

The Congress has been targeting the central government over violence in which 42 people have been killed and more than 300 injured.

india Updated: Feb 28, 2020 14:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi speaks to reporters after meeting President Ram Nath Kovind along with a party delegation on Thursday.
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi speaks to reporters after meeting President Ram Nath Kovind along with a party delegation on Thursday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
         

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has formed a five-member team to visit riot-affected areas in northeast Delhi. The delegation will include Mukul Wasnik, Tariq Anwar, Sushmita Dev, Shaktisinh Gohil and Kumari Selja.

The Congress delegation will visit the area and submit a detailed report to Gandhi.

The Congress has been targeting the central government over violence in which 42 people have been killed and more than 300 injured.

Gandhi led a party delegation to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday. The Congress leaders submitted a memorandum demanding Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation.

The Congress has accused Centre and Delhi government of being “mute spectators” during the violence. “Instead of taking active steps to remedy or diffuse the situation, the central government as also the newly-elected Delhi government, have remained mute spectators as completely mindless rage, designed violence and organised looting of property has continued unabated,” Gandhi told reporters after meeting the President yesterday.

The delegation consisted of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, party leaders Ahmed Patel and Randeep Surjewala.

“We called upon President to suggest to him that what has happened in last four days in Delhi is a matter of great concern and a matter of national shame in which at least 34 people have died and 200 people are injured. It is a reflection on total failure of Central government,” said Dr Singh.

The party’s highest decision-making body, the Congress Working Committee (CWC), met on Wednesday and adopted a resolution condemning the violence in Delhi. Addressing a press conference after the CWC meeting, Sonia Gandhi had demanded resignation of Amit Shah.

tags
top news
To Congress’ rajdharma jibe over Delhi riots, BJP targets Sonia Gandhi
To Congress’ rajdharma jibe over Delhi riots, BJP targets Sonia Gandhi
Delhi violence death toll climbs to 42, say hospital authorities
Delhi violence death toll climbs to 42, say hospital authorities
Sonia Gandhi forms Congress’ fact-finding panel to visit Ground Zero of Delhi violence
Sonia Gandhi forms Congress’ fact-finding panel to visit Ground Zero of Delhi violence
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Few big changes on the cards
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Few big changes on the cards
Raghuram Rajan’s advice as global growth falters over coronavirus fears
Raghuram Rajan’s advice as global growth falters over coronavirus fears
Powered by hydrogen, Hyundai’s trucks aim to conquer the Swiss Alps
Powered by hydrogen, Hyundai’s trucks aim to conquer the Swiss Alps
‘A weak economy, but Hindu Muslim, Hindu Muslim’: Chetan Bhagat on Delhi riots
‘A weak economy, but Hindu Muslim, Hindu Muslim’: Chetan Bhagat on Delhi riots
What is NavIc? What can it do? Why is it important for you
What is NavIc? What can it do? Why is it important for you
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news