Centre, AAP govt were mute spectators to Delhi violence: Sonia Gandhi in memorandum to President

india

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 13:02 IST

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday lashed out at Delhi government and Centre, accusing them of being “mute spectators” as violence continued unabated in Northeast Delhi. She once against demanded the dismissal of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Gandhi led a delegation of senior Congress leaders, and met President Ram Nath Kovind to seek normalcy and peace in violence-hit Delhi.

“Instead of taking active steps to remedy or diffuse the situation, the central government as also the newly-elected Delhi government, have remained mute spectators as completely mindless rage, designed violence and organised looting of property has continued unabated,” Gandhi told reporters after meeting the President.

“We called upon President to suggest to him that what has happened in last four days in Delhi is a matter of great concern and a matter of national shame in which at least 34 people have died and 200 people are injured. It is a reflection on total failure of Central government,” said the Congress president.

She said that the President assured the delegation of looking into their concerns.

The delegation consisted of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, party leaders Ahmed Patel and Randeep Surjewala.

The number of deaths in the northeast Delhi communal violence over the amended citizenship law is now 34, according to senior officials.

The party’s highest decision-making body, the Congress Working Committee (CWC), met on Wednesday and adopted a resolution condemning the violence in Delhi. Addressing a press conference after the CWC meeting, Sonia Gandhi had demanded resignation of Amit Shah.