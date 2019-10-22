News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM: Priyanka Gandhi’s stinging attack on Yogi govt over crimes against women and all the latest news at this hour

india

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘No 1 in crime against women’: Priyanka Gandhi’s stinging attack on Yogi govt

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday panned the Yogi Adiyanath-led Uttar Pradesh government for the rising crimes against women and called the situation “shameful”. The Congress leader was headed to Rae Bareli, her mother Sonia Gandhi’s constituency, when a posse of reporters questioned her about the crime in the state.

J&K, Ladakh govt employees to get salaries, benefits as per 7th Pay Commission

In a big bonanza for 4.5 lakh government employees, the Central government on Tuesday announced that all employees of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will get salaries and other benefits as per the 7th Pay Commission’s recommendations from October 31.

Why was Amar Jawan Jyoti closed to visitors? LeT wanted to bomb it

Did you know that visitors were earlier allowed to go near the base of the India Gate war memorial? That changed in 2003 when the government learnt that Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Zakiur-Rehman Lakhvi, who would go on to mastermind the Mumbai 26/11 attacks just five years later, was going to bomb it.

Delhi roads in for makeover, 9 stretches to be redone in first phase: Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that all roads managed by the Public Works Department (PWD) will be redesigned with nine stretches being done in the first phase over next one year. Kejriwal said all roads will be redesigned, at the estimated cost of Rs 400 crore, as per international standards. This will include landscaping, space for non-motorised vehicles and wider footpath which will be differently-abled friendly.

‘That will be silly’ - Dinesh Karthik reacts to Sreesanth’s allegations against him

The Kerala-born cricketer, Sreesanth, was banned for life by the BCCI in August 2013 along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan for indulging in alleged spot-fixing in the IPL of that year. However, the Supreme Court of India scrapped the life ban, but did not quite acquit the cricketer.

Ranveer Singh, Nayanthara, Raja Kumari: Celebrities who can’t get enough of Katrina Kaif’s make-up

Kay by Katrina is the actor’s brainchild and she has collaborated with actors, musicians, models and even Saina Nehwal for the campaign of her brand. Katrina says her Kay Beauty is “a bridge between high glamour and care”, and the lipsticks have chamomile and marula oil that hydrate the lips. The line is also cruelty free.

The Crown season 3 trailer is a hit: ‘Long live Olivia Colman and long may she reign,’ say fans

Netflix has finally dropped the first and full trailer for the upcoming second season of its period epic series, The Crown. The new season replaces Emmy-winning actor Claire Foy with Oscar winner Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II.

