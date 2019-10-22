e-paper
The Crown season 3 trailer is a hit: ‘Long live Olivia Colman and long may she reign,’ say fans

The first trailer for The Crown season three is out and has already won the approval of its fans. The show will have a new cast led by Oscar-winner Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II.

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 16:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Olivia Colman will play Queen Elizabeth for two seasons.
Olivia Colman will play Queen Elizabeth for two seasons.
         

Netflix has finally dropped the first and full trailer for the upcoming third season of its period epic series, The Crown. The new season replaces Emmy-winning actor Claire Foy with Oscar winner Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II.

The trailer is set to an eerie rendition of Bob Dylan’s masterful song The Times They Are A-Changin’. It shows Elizabeth struggling to keep her family and the country afloat through the changing times. It opens to the jubilee celebrations of the queen -- marking her 25 years as Britain’s monarch. “On days like today ask yourself, in the time I’ve been on the throne, what have I actually achieved,” Colman says, sounding impressively like her predecessor, Foy. “This country was still great when I came to the throne, all that’s happened on my watch is the place has fallen apart,” she adds.

 

We catch our first glimpse of her sister, Princess Margaret, played by Helena Bonham Carter in the new season (she replaces Vanessa Kirby), as she curtsies to the queen. Their rivalry appears to have grown even bitter with the years as Margaret still calls herself the ‘number one’ to her sister’s ‘number two’. “Frustrations and resentments can build up from a life as a support act,” Margaret says.

An important new character is also added to the mix with Elizabeth’s eldest son, Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor). He has a hard time choosing between the woman he loves (Camilla Shand) and his duty towards the crown and the family. He is told to be vary of his family and believes that they do not see him for ‘who he is’.

Outside of the home and in the country, new tensions are brewing with the miners’ strike and a new Labour Party Prime Minister who doesn’t see eye-to-eye with the Queen.

The show’s fans were more than excited to see the new trailer. While a few were apprehensive about the new actors, watching them on the show did ward away their doubts. “SHES COMING GUYS,” wrote one, sharing two pictures of Colman. “Obviously Olivia Colman is brilliant but Josh O’Connor is jumping out of this trailer as a possible breakout star of #TheCrown Season 3 for me,” wrote another. Check out more reactions:

 

 

 

 

 

The new season will be out on November 17 on Netflix. The Crown has been renewed for a fourth season already.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 16:41 IST

