J&K, Ladakh govt employees to get salaries, benefits as per 7th Pay Commission

In a big bonanza for 4.5 lakh government employees, the Central government on Tuesday announced that all employees of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will get salaries and other benefits as per the 7th Pay Commission’s recommendations from October 31.

The move that is estimated to cost the government around Rs 4,800 crore, was earlier approved by Home Minister Amit Shah. The Home Minister also approved the proposal to pay all other allowances, including children education allowance, transport allowance, LTC, fixed medical allowance, to these employees, a government statement said.

The central government had on August 5 announced the abrogation of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and its bifurcation into two union territories. This comes into effect from October 31.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier alluded to extending benefits when he addressed the nation on August 8, 2019.

