News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM: Tearing act in Supreme Court during Ayodhya hearing that went viral and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 16:59 IST

Ayodhya verdict reserved by Supreme Court, second longest case ever

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Wednesday ended the marathon hearing of the decades-old Ramjanmabhumi-Babri Masjid title dispute case. Before wrapping up the case, the bench gave the contesting parties three days to file written notes on ‘moulding of relief’ or narrowing down the issues on which the court is required to adjudicate in this case.

The tearing act in Supreme Court during Ayodhya hearing that went viral

The Supreme Court wrapped up the 40-day daily hearing of the Ayodhya case with what appeared to be high drama where a lawyer representing the Muslim parties, shredded a map submitted by an advocate of the Hindu parties.

But, it later turned out that the tearing act was with the permission of the court.

‘Doob Maro’: PM Modi attacks opposition for linking Article 370 & Maharastra polls

While addressing an election rally in Maharashtra’s Akola, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at opposition for targeting the government over its decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. “We are proud of the sons of Maharashtra who sacrificed their lives for Jammu and Kashmir. And today, these people, who are immersed in the interests of politics and their families, are engaged in saying that what Maharashtra has to do with Jammu and Kashmir? Doob maro, Doob maro (drown in shame,” Modi said.

Ants found crawling over eye of dead man in Madhya Pradesh; CM Kamal Nath orders inquiry

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into a case of negligence by Shivpuri district hospital, wherein ants were found crawling on the eye of a dead patient.

Global Hunger Index: India ranked lowest in South Asia, 8 spots behind Pak

India has been ranked at 102 in the global hunger index. India is the lowest ranked country in South Asia and is placed 8 places behind Pakistan. India’s hunger situation has been categorized as serious in the report. The report also mentions that that while PM Modi launched the Clean India campaign to end open defecation, it is still practiced in India and it jeopardizes the population’s health & consequently children’s growth and development.

Sourav Ganguly’s response to Harbhajan Singh’s congratulatory tweet will transport you to the 2000s

Sourav Ganguly’s impending election as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India has left a lot of his former teammates elated. Twitter has been buzzing with congratulatory messages from the cricketing fraternity. The latest Indian cricketer to wish Ganguly on his elevation is off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who was one of the key members of the Indian team that blossomed under Ganguly’s leadership .

Twinkle Khanna off to the hills for a rafting session with besties. See pic

Former actor and writer Twinkle Khanna is known for her witty statements and quirky posts on social media. Her latest post is from the hills where she can be seen rafting with her best friends. Sharing a picture (with her back to the camera), she wrote: “A morning that began in Mumbai’s humid armpit and ended here,halfway down a river, where everything was drenched and nothing dampened. #TheThreeMusketeers” Needless to say, Twinkle’s famed humour stays intact.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 16:56 IST