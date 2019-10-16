Ants found crawling over eyes of dead man in Madhya Pradesh; CM Kamal Nath orders enquiry

india

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 15:15 IST

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into a case of negligence by Shivpuri district hospital, wherein ants were found crawling on the eye of a dead patient.

Taking to Twitter, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister wrote, “This is highly insensitive that the ants were crawling on the dead patient at a district hospital in Shivpuri. Such incidents are a shame for humanity and cannot be tolerated. I have ordered an inquiry into the matter and a strict action will be taken against those found guilty.”

Balchandra Lodhi (50), suffering from Tuberculosis, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday morning. After five hours, he died and patients admitted to the same ward informed the medicos about it. Despite recieving information around 8.30 am, the staff neglected it.

The doctor who was on duty also visited the ward at around 10 am but neglected Lodhi. Later, the ants were removed by the deceased’s wife named Ramshri Lodhi while he was lying dead on the hospital bed.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 15:15 IST