e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019

Ants found crawling over eyes of dead man in Madhya Pradesh; CM Kamal Nath orders enquiry

Balchandra Lodhi (50), suffering from Tuberculosis, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday morning. After five hours, he died and patients admitted to the same ward informed the medicos about it.

india Updated: Oct 16, 2019 15:15 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh
Later, the ants were removed by the deceased’s wife named Ramshri Lodhi while he was lying dead on the hospital bed.
Later, the ants were removed by the deceased’s wife named Ramshri Lodhi while he was lying dead on the hospital bed.(Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into a case of negligence by Shivpuri district hospital, wherein ants were found crawling on the eye of a dead patient.

Taking to Twitter, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister wrote, “This is highly insensitive that the ants were crawling on the dead patient at a district hospital in Shivpuri. Such incidents are a shame for humanity and cannot be tolerated. I have ordered an inquiry into the matter and a strict action will be taken against those found guilty.”

Balchandra Lodhi (50), suffering from Tuberculosis, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday morning. After five hours, he died and patients admitted to the same ward informed the medicos about it. Despite recieving information around 8.30 am, the staff neglected it.

The doctor who was on duty also visited the ward at around 10 am but neglected Lodhi. Later, the ants were removed by the deceased’s wife named Ramshri Lodhi while he was lying dead on the hospital bed.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 15:15 IST

tags
top news
Drama at Ayodhya hearing as lawyer tears map, CJI says ‘we will walk out’
Drama at Ayodhya hearing as lawyer tears map, CJI says ‘we will walk out’
PM Modi attacks Opposition for ‘insulting’ Savarkar over Bharat Ratna move
PM Modi attacks Opposition for ‘insulting’ Savarkar over Bharat Ratna move
Banks had ‘worst phase’ under Manmohan, Raghuram Rajan: Sitharaman
Banks had ‘worst phase’ under Manmohan, Raghuram Rajan: Sitharaman
Depositor of scam-hit PMC Bank ends life, another dies of heart attack
Depositor of scam-hit PMC Bank ends life, another dies of heart attack
The Taste With Vir Sanghvi: How to choose the right perfume
The Taste With Vir Sanghvi: How to choose the right perfume
Kim rides horse on sacred peak, vows to fight US sanctions
Kim rides horse on sacred peak, vows to fight US sanctions
‘Sometimes less is more’: Ganguly’s message to ICC over proposed changes
‘Sometimes less is more’: Ganguly’s message to ICC over proposed changes
Global Hunger Index: India ranked lowest in South Asia, 8 spots behind Pak
Global Hunger Index: India ranked lowest in South Asia, 8 spots behind Pak
trending topics
Delhi Air Quality IndexPM ModiPati Patni Aur Woh PostersHappy Birthday Hema MaliniPriyanka ChopraHappy anniversary Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali KhanKarwa Chauth WishesWorld Food DayGoogle Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3Bollywood First Karwa Chauth
don't miss
latest news
India News