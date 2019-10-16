Twinkle Khanna off to the hills for a rafting session with besties. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 15:13 IST

Former actor and writer Twinkle Khanna is known for her witty statements and quirky posts on social media. Her latest post is from the hills where she can be seen rafting with her best friends.

Sharing a picture (with her back to the camera), she wrote: “A morning that began in Mumbai’s humid armpit and ended here,halfway down a river, where everything was drenched and nothing dampened. #TheThreeMusketeers” Needless to say, Twinkle’s famed humour stays intact.

In the picture, three women with their back to the camera can be seen rafting. Now it is not clear where Twinkle is but a guess could be somewhere in the Himalayas.

Twinkle often shares pictures and videos from her personal life and many of them are of her children. Of late, she has posted matter on her cousin brother, Karan Kapadia, who made his film debut with Blank earlier this year. Sharing a post on his birthday and posting a picture from his childhood, she wrote: “Happy birthday @karankapadiaofficial Love you loads-yesterday and forever #BirthdayBoy.” Karan is a son of actor Simple Kapadia, younger sister of Dimple Kapadia.

On her son’s birthday in September, she had written: “Happy birthday! ‘Flesh of my flesh and blood of my blood’ I know that you have always said ‘Mom stop saying these weird things! ’ but it is the truth, you have my cells and I have yours -leftovers hanging around in my brain or at least that’s what science claims :) #birthdayboy #thebest.”

Twinkle, who is now known as an author having authored three books -- Mrs Funnybones (2015), The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad (2016) and Pyjamas are Forgiving (2018), recently launched a bilingual digital platform for women named Tweak. She aims to create a judgement-free place for women with the platform.

Talking about her new initiative, Twinkle said: “I want Tweak to be a judgement-free place for women to ask questions, seek advice and engage in a meaningful debate on almost any subject. This is as much a space for seeing your glass as always half-full, while laughing at yourself because you really can’t see without your glasses.”

Actors like Waheeda Rehman and Vidya Balan have shared their life stories on Tweak India.

