News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Will give Hindu refugees citizenship, expel infiltrators, says Amit Shah in Bengal and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:59 IST

Will give Hindu refugees citizenship, expel infiltrators, says Amit Shah in Bengal

On his first visit to Bengal after the national elections, Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of trying to spread panic over the National Register for Citizens, or NRC, and declared that Hindu, Sikh and Jain refugees in the state or elsewhere would not be forced out of the country due to the citizens’ list. Read more

UP police launch drive to identify, deport illegal Bangladeshis

In a move aimed at strengthening internal security, Uttar Pradesh police will launch a drive for identification and verification of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and other foreign nationals staying at different places across the state. The district police officials are asked to send the report to the state government for deportation after identification of illegal immigrants. Read more

‘Not giving up’: Isro on making efforts to regain link with Vikram Lander

The ISRO has not given up efforts to spring Chandrayaan-2’s lander Vikram lying on the lunar surface back to life after a hard-landing more than three weeks ago, senior officials indicated on Tuesday.The Indian Space Research Organisation said on September 7 ground stations lost communication with Vikram (with rover Praygan tucked inside it), minutes before its planned soft-landing on the Lunar surface. Read more

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli on cusp of historic feat, eyes big record

It is the beginning of the home Test season for the Indian team and has been the norm over the past few years, captain Virat Kohli will once again hold the key for the side - both as a leader and as a batsman. He has been in terrific form against the red ball in the recent past and will thus be an important scalp for South Africa. When it comes to Kohli there is no dearth of motivation and ahead of the first Test match, the skipper is on the cusp of a remarkable feat. Read more

Stranger Things renewed for season four, teaser takes viewers away from Hawkins

Netflix has renewed its smash hit show Stranger Things for a fourth season. Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, the show is set in a fictional US town of Hawkins in the 1980s that becomes the centre of supernatural events. It features an ensemble cast of Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp and Joe Keery. Read more

India vs South Africa: ‘He needs to rediscover himself,’ Twitter has a field day after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from Test team

Virat Kohli confirmed that Wriddhiman Saha is going to make a comeback to the team in place of Rishabh Pant for the first Test against South Africa in Vizag. The pressure was already mounting on Pant ahead of South Africa’s tour of India. Fans and critics had started pointing out flaws in Pant’s temperament as a middle order mainstay. With his underwhelming performance in the T20I series against the Proteas, the call for Pant’s exclusion grew louder. Read more

Gandhi Jayanti 2019: A million students read Gandhi, create world record

To inculcate a reading habit among students, UP governor Anandiben Patel led the ‘Padhe Lucknow, Badhe Lucknow’ campaign, a storybook reading session here on Tuesday. The governor sat along with the students and read a storybook in a ‘lead by example’ move for others to follow. The district administration, meanwhile, claimed that approximately one million students from Class 6 to university level, simultaneously read books in more than 1,919 educational institutions in state capital. Read more

Monsoon 2019: A stark reminder of climate change and its implications

The monsoon of 2019 saw highest rainfall since 1994. September received highest rains in the last 102 years even as monsoon refuses to retreat. The monsoon is expected to start withdrawing from second week of October. India has witnessed almost twice the number of the extreme rainfall events (200 mm or more in 24 hours) in 2019 as compared to the last five years. Mumbai also saw five extreme rain events this year as compared to eight in the past decade and Delhi has seen least rains in the rainy season in the past five years. Read more

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 16:58 IST