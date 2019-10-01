India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli on cusp of historic feat, eyes big record

cricket

It is the beginning of the home Test season for the Indian team and has been the norm over the past few years, captain Virat Kohli will once again hold the key for the side - both as a leader and as a batsman. He has been in terrific form against the red ball in the recent past and will thus be an important scalp for South Africa. When it comes to Kohli there is no dearth of motivation and ahead of the first Test match, the skipper is on the cusp of a remarkable feat. He needs 281 more runs to score 21,000 runs in International cricket. If he does get to the feat in Vizag, he will be the fastest batsman in the history of the game to get to the feat.

He needs another 281 runs in 41 innings to become the fastest player to claim this historic milestone. Currently, Sachin Tendulkar is the quickest to 21,000 runs in merely 473 innings, while Brian Lara is the second-fastest to reach this milestone (485 innings).

He enjoys a formidable record against South Africa - in 9 matches, he has scored 758 runs at an average of 47.37. This also includes 2 centuries and 3 half-centuries.

Kohli has already become the most-successful Indian captain and with this home series, he has the chance to further enhance his credentials. “Captaincy is just a ‘c’ in front of your name honestly. It’s the collective effort that matters,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation after India blanked West Indies last month.

“It’s a by-product of this quality team that we have here. If we didn’t have the bowlers that we have, I don’t think the results would have been possible,” he further added.

The men in blue started their campaign in the World Test Championship with a win over the West Indies in the Caribbean earlier this year, and with a 2-0 win in two-match series, are currently sitting on the top position with 120 points.

