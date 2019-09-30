India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli in the zone, warning signs for South Africa - Watch

cricket

After the frenetic action of the T20I series, the focus will now shift to Test cricket. The number 1 side in the world will take on South Africa, a side which will kickstart their campaign in the World Test Championship. As such, all eyes will be on the marquee players on both the sides and for India, captain Virat Kohli will need to lead by example. Ahead of the Test match, Kohli took part in an intensive nets sesiion where he received throwdowns and practiced his leaves as well as a lot of defensive strokes. BCCI shared the video of the captain with the caption, King Kohli.

Kohli, who became the most successful Indian captain in Tests, has in the past spoken about how he wants his side to be the best in the longest format and how he wants his players to play for the larger good of the side.

“Last year was hectic and it was tough to stay away from home for so long. But I am very happy with how we played on the road against so many different oppostions. It is great to be back for the home season. It has a different feeling of belonging and connect,” Kohli said before the commencement of the home season.

He has a number of decisions to make with respect to figuring out the right combination to take on South Africa.

“It is nice when you play many teams and what will help is the hard yards you’ve put in last year. Living out of a suitcase in India and outside is like chalk and cheese. We were out for more than 200 days and that experience of playing many teams will come in handy. At home you’re familiar with the conditions, but those oppositions will be back and the experience will count,” coach Ravi Shastri said.

