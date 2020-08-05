News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM: With heavy rains lashing Mumbai, Thane, train and bus services come to standstill and all the latest news

india

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 17:00 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Local train services, BEST buses hit hard as heavy rain lashes Mumbai, Thane

Incessant heavy rain lashed parts of financial capital Mumbai and Maharashtra’s Thane and Palghar districts from Tuesday night, throwing local train and bus services out of gear due to water-logging on railway tracks and arterial roads, officials said on Wednesday. Read more

‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi at Ayodhya event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed gratitude to all citizens of the country, the Indian diaspora across the world and all the devotees of Lord Ram as he laid the foundation stone for Ram temple in Ayodhya. This is the first time that a Prime Minister has visited Ram Janmabhoomi to offer prayers at the sanctum sanctorum where the deity has been worshipped since 1949. Read more

Burj Khalifa lights up in solidarity with Lebanon after Beirut explosion

A massive explosion in Lebanon’s capital city Beirut left a trail of utter devastation sending shockwaves across the city. Now people from all corners of the world have taken to social media to express their grief over the incident and stand in solidarity with Lebanon. The hashtag #PrayForLebanon is also trending on Twitter. Read more

Felt like I betrayed my country, called my girlfriend and cried a lot: Ishant Sharma recalls conceding 30 runs to James Faulkner

Describing it as the turning point of his career, India pacer Ishant Sharma said he felt he had ‘betrayed the country’ when Australia’s James Faulkner hit him for 30 runs in an over in 2013. Read more

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to debut with these five big upgrades

Samsung introduced the ‘Ultra’ variant with this year’s Galaxy S20 series. The Galaxy Note 20 series that’s launching today will also have an Ultra model. As the name suggests, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will be the high-end model and it’s expected to come with some major upgrades. Read more

Nineties curtain haircut a hit among celebrities

Remember the middle-parted poker straight hairstyle, called curtain hair, sported by actors Tom Cruise and Leonardo DiCaprio in the ’90s? The year 2020 has seen its resurgence, with actors and K-pop stars bringing it back in trend. However, this time, it is not just for those with straight hair but also being flaunted by celebs with wavy locks. Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Centre accepts Bihar govt’s request for CBI probe

The government has accepted Bihar government’s request of CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Centre’s senior second-most law officer Tushar Mehta stated it before the Supreme Court on Wednesday. Solicitor General Mehta made the submission during hearing of a plea by actor Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea had sought transfer of the case registered in Patna to Mumbai. Read more