Burj Khalifa lights up in solidarity with Lebanon after Beirut explosion

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa tweeted an image to showcase solidarity with Lebanon after Beirut explosion.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 05, 2020 15:11 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Burj Khalifa showcasing the flag of Lebanon.
The image shows Burj Khalifa showcasing the flag of Lebanon. (Twitter/Burj Khalifa)
         

A massive explosion in Lebanon’s capital city Beirut left a trail of utter devastation sending shockwaves across the city. Now people from all corners of the world have taken to social media to express their grief over the incident and stand in solidarity with Lebanon. The hashtag #PrayForLebanon is also trending on Twitter. Joining the thousands paying tributes is Dubai’s Burj Khalifa. The official handle of the skyscraper shared an image of the structure lit up showcasing the flag of Lebanon.

The caption of the tweet, written both in English and Arabic, says that the building lit up to show solidarity with the victims of the explosion.

The post was also shared on Instagram and has since collected several comments from people on the social media platforms.

“Strength and prayers for Lebanon,” wrote a Twitter user. “Terrible day! Sending peace and love to all the affected people in Lebanon,” posted an individual on Instagram. “May god send comfort to all the families affected, they are in my prayers,” added another.

Leaders from across the world have also expressed their shock and grief over the incident. “Shocked and saddened by the large explosion in Beirut city leading to loss of life and property. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and the injured,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted on Wednesday.

