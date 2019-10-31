News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM: ‘Worked majorly under BJP govt’: Raghuram Rajan hits back at Nirmala Sitharaman and all the latest news at this hour

india

Oct 31, 2019

‘Worked majorly under BJP govt’: Raghuram Rajan hits back at Nirmala Sitharaman

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, who faced a stinging attack from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presiding over the “worst phase” of the Indian banking sector, on Thursday reminded her that two-third of his tenure as the head of the central bank was under the BJP government.

From conversion of children to missing school buildings, NCPCR’s tour reveals harsh truths

Religious conversions in Kerala, non-existent school building in Nagaland and Tripura tribal students missing out on schooling were some of the 12,000 complaints received by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) during its ongoing tour of ‘aspirational districts’ in the country.

‘Unlawful, void, violates our territory’: China on new UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

China on Thursday lashed out at India for changing the status of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, calling the reorganisation of the former state to two separate union territories (UT) as “unlawful and void”.

Govt seeks WhatsApp’s reply after Indians targeted in spyware attack

A 32-year-old diplomatic correspondent in New Delhi received a curious call from a Toronto-based group called Citizen Lab last month. The caller had some startling information.

Neha Bhasin recalls how Anu Malik made her uncomfortable, Sona Mohapatra calls out Sachin Tendulkar for praising Indian Idol

Singer Neha Bhasin has revealed how music composer Anu Malik, who was called out by multiple women during India’s #MeToo movement, made her uncomfortable during their meeting many years ago. She made shared the account in a reply to singer Sona Mohapatra’s string of tweets criticising the composer and Sony TV for hiring him back as the judge of Indian Idol after firing him last year during the #MeToo Movement.

Is it Machiavelli? By Leonardo? Mystery artwork causes buzz

An unsigned painting of an unidentified bald man with a beard has aroused excitement among historians and art buffs after lying largely unnoticed in the collection of a historic chateau in central France for decades.

‘Would love to come to India,’ Frank Lampard talks to Arjun Kapoor about Chelsea’s fan base in India

Few weeks ago it was announced that English football giants Chelsea have roped in Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor as the brand ambassador for their club in India. It was also announced by Chelsea that Arjun will lead the club’s India fan engagement initiative which will include the actor being featured in a series of digital talk shows featuring Blues fans in India.

