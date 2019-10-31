‘Would love to come to India,’ Frank Lampard talks to Arjun Kapoor about Chelsea’s fan base in India

football

Few weeks ago it was announced that English football giants Chelsea have roped in Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor as the brand ambassador for their club in India. It was also announced by Chelsea that Arjun will lead the club’s India fan engagement initiative which will include the actor being featured in a series of digital talk shows with Blues fans in India. He will also be across Chelsea FC’s social networks and will communicate with fans online.

As a part of the football club, Arjun talked to Chelsea FC’s current manager and football legend Frank Lampard about the Blues’ association with India. Lampard commented that he knows Chelsea have a huge fan base in India and would love to visit the country to cater to the audience there.

‘No I haven’t (visited India) and I would love to come. I know we have a huge fan base in India. It is something we surely appreciate and will engage even more because we are really thankful,’ Lampard said.

Kapoor then asked Chelsea record goalscorer if he likes Indian food. Lampard admitted that he loves Indian food and would like to visit the country to try out the ‘real deal.’

‘I love Indian food. But I don’t think in London its your authentic Indian food. I don’t know what we are getting but I love Indian food. I would love to come to India and eat the real deal.’

When Arjun Kapoor mentioned that he started supporting Chelsea in 1999, Lampard recalled that he arrived at the club just a few years later. Lampard talked about how he is delighted to see Chelsea become a global brand during these years.

‘You mentioned that that 1999 was the year you started supporting Chelsea, I arrived in the early 2000s and it’s been a big deal for me to see the growth of Chelsea as a world brand. It is something that makes us very proud that as a player when he started to travel around the world and we had such great support in far off places. I know we have big support in India and it is something that we appreciate.’

Recently Kapoor visited Chelsea’s training ground in Cobham where he met Lampard.

Speaking about the association, Lampard said, ‘We are delighted to welcome Arjun Kapoor into the Chelsea FC family. He is a versatile actor with a fantastic personality and a deep love for the club. Arjun’s charisma and passion will be brought onto screens as he hosts our brand-new digital fan-show “Out of the Blue with Arjun Kapoor”.

Kapoor also commented that he has followed Chelsea for several years and the move to make him the brand ambassador of the club is a dream for him.

‘I have passionately rooted for the club, celebrated the victories and felt the heartbreaks from the losses. Chelsea is in a rebuilding phase and as a fan, I’m privileged that I’m getting to spread the word in India through my knowledge of the club and the game,’ said Kapoor.

‘I feel like a child inside and can’t stop smiling. It’s like a dream come true to be the brand ambassador of Chelsea FC in India. I’m thrilled that I will be hosting the club’s exclusively crafted campaign Out Of the Blue, intended to bring the Indian fans closer to the club.’

