News updates from Hindustan Times: Meet NCB officer who unearthed Bollywood-drugs nexus and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Who is Sameer Wankhede, the NCB officer, who unearthed Bollywood-drugs nexus?

Following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14 in 2020, a Bollywood-drugs nexus is on the radar of the Narcotics Control Bureau as the agency called and questioned several celebrities in the past year. News of seizure of drugs, contraband from Mumbai and surrounding areas came regularly as the Bollywood-drug link is a serious pursuit of the NCB and the man behind this is believed to be NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who is again in the news after the NCB on Saturday raised a cruise rave party in Mumbai. Read more

It's game on in Bhabanipur: Didi widens winning gap in final round of counting

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was leading by 56,388 votes against her closest contender, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Priyanka Tibrewal, at the end of the 20th round of counting of votes polled at the byelection to Bhabanipur assembly constituency on Sunday. Read more

Child killed as Cyclone Shaheen approaches Oman, flights rescheduled

AhAs Cyclone Shaheen drifted from India and approached the coast of Oman on Sunday, bringing gusty winds and rain to the sultanate, a child was killed in floodwaters while another person went missing. Flights have already been stopped across Oman, which is located on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula. Read more

'He looks disillusioned. There are things happening behind the scenes we don't know about': Pietersen on Warner-SRH saga

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen feels for David Warner and what he is going through at Sunrisers Hyderabad. Captain of the franchise for four and a half seasons, Warner led SRH to their maiden IPL title win in 2016. However, things went awry and following poor form and the team's abysmal campaign in the first half of IPL 2021, the left-handed batsman was removed from captaincy. Read more

Suniel Shetty wants ‘a breather’ for Aryan Khan amid cruise rave controversy: ‘He’s a kid’

Suniel Shetty has voiced his support for Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan after he was detained and questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday. The NCB raided a cruise party off the shore of Mumbai where Aryan had arrived as a guest. It also reportedly found drugs on board. Read more

Audi India gearing up to launch Q5 SUV next month, expects acceleration in sales

Audi is all set to launch its all-new Q5 sport utility vehicle (SUV) in India next month and with this move, the automaker is aiming to increase its sales growth in the country, PTI reported. Bookings for the upcoming SUV which is one of the brand's volume drivers, will open in the next couple of weeks. Read more

Smriti Irani takes netizens on a trip around ‘Dilli’ in her Instagram stories

If you are someone who follows Smriti Irani on Instagram, you may be aware of the different posts she often shares. From inspiring to funny, her shares are of different tastes. The same is also reflected in her Instagram stories. Just like her recent shares where she took netizens on a trip around ‘Dilli.’ Read more