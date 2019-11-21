e-paper
Thursday, Nov 21, 2019

News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: Centre allows telecoms to defer spectrum dues by  up  to  2  years and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion at 9 am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Nov 21, 2019 09:03 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Centre allows telecoms to defer spectrum dues by  up  to  2  years

The Union cabinet on Wednesday gave beleaguered telecom operators Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd a breather by allowing them to defer payments for spectrum purchases by up to two years. Read more

Don’t know him well: Trump after testimony by envoy he once called ‘a good man’

President Donald Trump sought Wednesday to distance himself from US envoy Gordon Sondland as he made an explosive appearance before an impeachment hearing, while also asserting that his testimony had exonerated him entirely. Read more

As senior Shiv Sena leaders talk govt formation with Cong-NCP, party MLAs murmur concerns

Deliberations and negotiations over the formation of a new government in Maharashtra, which have been going on for over a week, are making Shiv Sena MLAs jittery. Sena legislators, who are back in their constituencies, say farmers and locals are questioning them about the meagre compensation and delay in forming the new government. Read more

Rs 117 crore assets attached of man who conned Mysore king’s taxidermist

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 117 crore of a person who allegedly cheated a British taxidermist of the Maharaja of Mysore, the central agency said in a statement. Read more

Uddhav’s ambition, Gandhi’s dilemma, and Pawar’s pattern | Opinion

The question is not only if Gandhi can ally with an ideological opponent like Thackeray but also if she can trust Pawar enough to not throw the Congress under the bus in the months ahead if this government becomes a reality, writes Smruti Koppikar. Read more

‘Adrak kam, nimbu zyada,’ MS Dhoni’s Bangladeshi ‘chai dada’ searches for him ahead of Day/Night Test

When the common eyeballs could not look beyond the Eden Gardens pitch, giant pink hoardings, brand new wall graffiti, and busy cricketers trying their best to cope with the pink cousin of the red cricket ball, his eyes longed for someone who was far away from the hustle of the historic Day/Night Test in Kolkata. Read more

Aishwarya Rai posts a heartfelt note on dad’s birth anniversary, celebrates it with daughter Aaradhya as day of smiles

Actor Aishwarya Rai took to Instagram to post a touching note on her late father, Krishnaraj Rai. Sharing a framed picture of him, she wrote, “Our Day of Smiles LOVE YOU ETERNALLY Daddy- Ajjaa... HAPPY BIRTHDAY ALWAYS ALWAYS”. Read more

