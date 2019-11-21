News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: Centre allows telecoms to defer spectrum dues by  up  to  2  years and all the latest news at this hour

india

Centre allows telecoms to defer spectrum dues by up to 2 years

The Union cabinet on Wednesday gave beleaguered telecom operators Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd a breather by allowing them to defer payments for spectrum purchases by up to two years.

Don’t know him well: Trump after testimony by envoy he once called ‘a good man’

President Donald Trump sought Wednesday to distance himself from US envoy Gordon Sondland as he made an explosive appearance before an impeachment hearing, while also asserting that his testimony had exonerated him entirely.

As senior Shiv Sena leaders talk govt formation with Cong-NCP, party MLAs murmur concerns

Deliberations and negotiations over the formation of a new government in Maharashtra, which have been going on for over a week, are making Shiv Sena MLAs jittery. Sena legislators, who are back in their constituencies, say farmers and locals are questioning them about the meagre compensation and delay in forming the new government.

Rs 117 crore assets attached of man who conned Mysore king’s taxidermist

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 117 crore of a person who allegedly cheated a British taxidermist of the Maharaja of Mysore, the central agency said in a statement.

Uddhav’s ambition, Gandhi’s dilemma, and Pawar’s pattern | Opinion

The question is not only if Gandhi can ally with an ideological opponent like Thackeray but also if she can trust Pawar enough to not throw the Congress under the bus in the months ahead if this government becomes a reality, writes Smruti Koppikar.

‘Adrak kam, nimbu zyada,’ MS Dhoni’s Bangladeshi ‘chai dada’ searches for him ahead of Day/Night Test

When the common eyeballs could not look beyond the Eden Gardens pitch, giant pink hoardings, brand new wall graffiti, and busy cricketers trying their best to cope with the pink cousin of the red cricket ball, his eyes longed for someone who was far away from the hustle of the historic Day/Night Test in Kolkata.

Aishwarya Rai posts a heartfelt note on dad’s birth anniversary, celebrates it with daughter Aaradhya as day of smiles

Actor Aishwarya Rai took to Instagram to post a touching note on her late father, Krishnaraj Rai. Sharing a framed picture of him, she wrote, "Our Day of Smiles LOVE YOU ETERNALLY Daddy- Ajjaa... HAPPY BIRTHDAY ALWAYS ALWAYS".