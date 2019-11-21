Aishwarya Rai posts a heartfelt note on dad’s birth anniversary, celebrates it with daughter Aaradhya as day of smiles

bollywood

Actor Aishwarya Rai took to Instagram to post a touching note on her late father, Krishnaraj Rai. Sharing a framed picture of him, she wrote, “Our Day of Smiles LOVE YOU ETERNALLY Daddy- Ajjaa... HAPPY BIRTHDAY ALWAYS ALWAYS”. The actor also shared a number of pictures with her mother Vrinda and daughter Aaradhya from an event they attended together on the occasion.

In many pictures, they can be seen onstage with a bunch of other people, including kids. It is not clear but from the look of it, it appears the family spent the day at an event organised by an NGO. Last year too, the family had spent the day at Smile Foundation, an NGO involved in providing education to underprivileged children. Aishwarya has been associated with the NGO for over a decade now.

On Wednesday, Abhishek Bachchan too had taken to Instagram and posted a sincere post remembering his late father-in-law. He had written about how much he missed him.

On Saturday, the couple celebrated the eighth birthday of their daughter Aaradhya and threw a grand kids’ party at their home in Mumbai. Seen at the party were a host of star kids including Shah Rukh Khan’s younger son, AbRam and Karan Johar’s twins, Yash and Roohi.

On the work front, she will soon begin work on Mani Ratnam’s new Tamil language film, Ponniyin Selvan. The film, based on a Tamil classic of the same name, chronicles the life and times of one of the most iconic rulers of Tamil Nadu from the Chola dynasty.

Her last film was Fanney Khan, which also starred Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, but failed to impress at the box office. Aishwarya’s last hit was Karan Johar’s directorial, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Aishwarya was to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s proposed biopic on poet-lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi too, as per reports. She would have appeared as celebrated Punjabi poetess Amrita Pritam while her husband, Abhishek, would play the titular role. Later reports suggested, Aishwarya is no longer working on that film.

