News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: Centre considers raising insurance for deposits and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 08:48 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Centre considers raising insurance for deposits, more RBI scrutiny for banks

The government is considering increasing the insurance on bank deposits to more than the Rs 1 lakh at present, with greater protection for senior citizens, and may bring all financial institutions under the Reserve Bank of India’s scrutiny as part of measures to improve safeguards for depositors. Read more.

‘Why stay?’: Sena’s Arvind Sawant quits as minister amid power tussle with BJP in Maharashtra

Arvind Sawant, the lone Shiv Sena minister in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Modi government at the Centre, on Monday quit as Union minister amid political tussle with ally BJP over government formation in Maharashtra. Read more.

A 50:50 power-sharing formula that split allies BJP, Shiv Sena in Maharashtra

The Sena insisted that the formula included sharing of the chief minister’s (CM) post for two-and-a-half years, while the BJP had debunked it, saying that no agreement was reached over the formula. The formula announced by caretaker CM Devendra Fadnavis in February was that the two parties would “equitably share power and posts”. Read more.

Ayodhya verdict: Hindu groups eye Trust, Sunni Central Waqf Board to take call on plot

At least one million people are expected to reach Ayodhya for what is the first Hindu festival after the apex court ruled in favour of a Ram temple in Ayodhya in a landmark decision on Saturday that capped decades of communal tensions and riots after the 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid.Read more.

Show support now or prove it later: What will Maharashtra Guv pick for Sena?

After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) conveyed its inability to form the government on Sunday, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has invited the second largest party, Shiv Sena, to come forward. It now remains to be seen if Koshyari asks Sena to prove the support of legislators — by producing letters from them — before giving it the opportunity to form the government, or if he allows the party to prove its majority during the floor test. Read more.

Delhi-NCR set for cold, polluted days

Temperatures are likely to drop by 2-4°C in the next few days, bringing winter-like conditions that could also lead to an increase in air pollution in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), weather and pollution forecasting officials said on Sunday. Read more.

India vs Bangladesh: Deepak Chahar becomes first Indian to claim T20I hat-trick - Watch video

Deepak Chahar on Sunday became the first Indian bowler to claim a hat-trick in the T20Is as he helped his side to a 30-run win in the 3rd T20I against Bangladesh in Nagpur. The right-arm bowler dismissed Shafiul Islam in the final bowl of the 18th over, as the batsman handed a catch to KL Rahul. Read more.

Happy birthday Boney Kapoor: 10 pictures with Janhvi, Arjun, Anil and Sridevi to prove family means everything to him

Film producer Boney Kapoor celebrates his 64th birthday on Monday. To kick start the day, we bring you the 10 warmest pictures of him and his family. Boney is father to two four kids--Arjun, Anhsula, Janhvi and Khushi. While Arjun and Anshula are his kids from first marriage to the late Mona Shourie Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi are from his second marriage to late actor Sridevi.Read more.