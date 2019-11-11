India vs Bangladesh: Deepak Chahar becomes first Indian male to claim T20I hat-trick - Watch video

cricket

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 11:03 IST

Deepak Chahar on Sunday became the first Indian male bowler to claim a hat-trick in the T20Is as he helped his side to a 30-run win in the 3rd T20I against Bangladesh in Nagpur. The right-arm bowler dismissed Shafiul Islam in the final bowl of the 18th over, as the batsman handed a catch to KL Rahul. He returned into the attack in the last over, and dismissed Aminum Islam and Mustafizur Rahman in two consecutive deliveries to complete his hat-trick.

Also read: Sensational Deepak Chahar claims best-ever figures in T20I cricket

Overall, Chahar is the 12th bowler in history to claim a hat-trick in T20Is. On the back of his effort, Bangladesh, who were asked to chase down 176 in the three-match series decided, were bundled out for 144. India won the series 2-1. Apart from Chahar, the only other Indian to claim a hat-trick in the shortest format is Ekta Bisht.

Here is a look at Chahar’s sensational hat-trick:

The fast bowler also registered the best bowling figures in the shortest format, as he finished with 6/7 in his 3.2 overs in the match.

Also Watch | India vs Bangladesh: Chahar’s hat-trick helps Men in Blue seal T20 series

After the match, Chahar, who was named as the man of the match for his performance, credited skipper Rohit Sharma and the team management for bringing out the best in him. “I never thought of this, not even in my dreams. I have been trying to work hard since my childhood and my efforts have paid off. Rohit was planning to give me the crucial overs and the management wanted to do the same. I always focus on the next ball, I keep doing that, until I don’t complete my spell,” he said.

Also read: Deepak Chahar hands India series win over Bangladesh

Skipper Rohit also credit the bowlers for winning the game for his the hosts. “It were the bowlers who won us the game. I know how tough it was in the middle considering the dew factor. At one stage it was looking easy for them when they needed 70-odd of 8 overs; things were looking tough for us. It was a great comeback from us. The boys took the responsibility and raised their hands up. I just reminded them this (pointing towards the badge on the jersey) is what we are playing for. I can understand when wickets are not falling, it’s hard to pick ourselves up. I just had to remind what team they’re playing for, credit to the bowlers,” he said at the post-match presentation ceremony.