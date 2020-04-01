News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 AM: Coronavirus death rate lower than estimates: Study and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 08:58 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Coronavirus death rate lower than estimates: Study

A new analysis of data from at least 70,000 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) from China puts the death rate at 1.38%, lower than earlier estimates ranging between 2% and 8% but higher than previous pandemics such as H1N1 influenza, which killed around 0.02% of the people infected in 2009-10. Read more

Covid-19: What you need to know today

Edward Murphy, after whom the famous law was named, may well have scripted the tragedy (for it is definitely that) in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area, where the Tablighi Jamaat, a Muslim missionary group, hosted a meeting of indeterminate length at its headquarters, a six-storey building. The meeting was attended by around 2,000 people although there are reports that this is just the count of those who registered for the event, that there were many who didn’t, and that people came and left in batches. Read more

Donald Trump says ‘absolutely’ considering Brazil travel ban

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he is strongly considering a ban on travel from Brazil, where his close ally Jair Bolsonaro dismisses the danger of the coronavirus. Read more

Rakesh Roshan reacts to Sussanne Khan’s decision to move in with Hrithik during lockdown

Actor-turned-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has reacted to his former daughter-in-law and actor son Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan moving in with them to stay with his grandkids amid lockdown. Sussanne had temporarily shifted to Hrithik Roshan’s Juhu residence last week to co-parent her sons Hrehaan and Hridaan. Read more

April Fools’ Day 2020: History and significance

The origins of April Fools’ Day remain a mystery for many of us. According to some historians, it is believed that April Fools’ Day dates back to 1582 when France switched to the Gregorian calendar. Those who did not know about this change faced jokes, as they did not realise that January 1 would be the beginning of the year from now. Read more

‘Preparing for my MA exams’ - Rani Rampal gives a peek of life inside SAI camp in Bengaluru amid lockdown

The India hockey men’s and women’s team were at SAI campus in Bengaluru for preparation for upcoming Pro League matches, friendly games and Tokyo Olympics, when coronavirus outbreak in India brought the nation to a standstill. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown last week, the players still remained at the camp, despite Tokyo Olympics getting postponed to 2021 last week. Read more

Houseparty owns whatever you say in its app, can track you and won’t delete all your information even if you ask for it

Popular group video calling app Houseparty was recently claimed to have been ‘hacked’ but it was not the case as the company later made it clear that it was a smear campaign. Read more