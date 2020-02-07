e-paper
News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: Coronavirus toll rises to 636, over 30,000 infected and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: Coronavirus toll rises to 636, over 30,000 infected and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Feb 07, 2020 08:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Li was reprimanded by local police for “spreading rumors” about the illness in late December, according to news reports.
Li was reprimanded by local police for “spreading rumors” about the illness in late December, according to news reports.((Sina Weibo))
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Coronavirus toll rises to 636, over 30,000 infected

A Chinese doctor who was detained by police for issuing the first warning about the coronavirus outbreak in late December, died of the disease early on Friday, triggering a wave of anger and grief.

Read full story here.

27 terrorists now being trained at Balakot for attack on India, says Intel

The Balakot camp of terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), targeted by India in an air strike last February, is active again and currently training 27 terrorists, with the plan being to use them to launch terror attacks in India, intelligence and counterterror operatives said.

Read full story here.

India to develop 200-km range tactical ballistic missile

India is working on a new tactical ballistic missile capable of striking targets at a range of 200km, two top government officials said on Thursday on condition of anonymity.

Read full story here.

Former J-K CMs Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah booked under Public Safety Act

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) on Thursday along with two other leaders of their People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference (NC) , officials aware of the matter said.

Read full story here.

CBI arrests OSD to Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia on alleged bribery charges

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on late Thursday night arrested the officer on special duty (OSD) to deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the Delhi government secretariat in an alleged bribery case of Rs 2 lakh, an official said.

Read full story here.

Afsos review: Amazon’s new Indian show is a pitiful letdown, undeserving of Gulshan Devaiah

On several occasions in Amazon Prime Video’s latest Indian show, Afsos, you’ll see the word ‘Fargo’ printed on random objects. There’s a large vehicle with ‘Fargo’ written on its exterior, and inside the vehicle there is a notebook with the same word printed on its cover.

Read full story here.

U 19 World Cup: Atharva Ankolekar’s final of reckoning after IPL miss

In December last year, Atharva Ankolekar was amongst the 971 registered players available for bidding in the IPL auction. Fresh off his left-arm-spin heroics in the junior Asia Cup final, Ankolekar could not be faulted for dreaming of a IPL ticket.

Read full story here.

