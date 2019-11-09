News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: Kartarpur to open for pilgrims today amid last-minute snarls and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 08:57 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Kartarpur to open for pilgrims today amid last-minute snarls

A day before its opening, confusion and controversy swirled around the Kartarpur Corridor on Friday, with Indian officials blaming this on actions by Pakistani authorities, including the withdrawal and reinstatement of the waiver of a service fee for pilgrims. Read here

Ayodhya case: What Hindus, Muslims tried to prove

The Supreme Court is expected to pronounce its verdict on the decades-old dispute over 2.77 acres of land in the ancient town of Ayodhya soon. Read more

Congress, NCP gear up to form Maharashtra government as BJP-Shiv Sena tussle escalates

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the brink of snapping ties with its decades-old ally Shiv Sena, the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have geared up to play an active role in the formation of the government. Read here

Deepika Padukone dances at friend’s wedding, Ranveer Singh raps for couple. See pics, videos

Actor Deepika Padukone and her actor husband Ranveer Singh had a fun night together at her friend Urvashi Keswani’s wedding in Bangalore on Friday. Pictures from the celebrations were shared by other guests online. Read here

Like roads, many genetic lineages led to ancient Rome

At the height of its empire, the inhabitants of ancient Rome genetically resembled the populations of the Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East, according to a DNA study published Thursday. Read here

Facebook let Tinder get special access to user data: Report

Despite dismissing Tinder co-founder Sean Rad as irrelevant, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg allowed the dating app special access to user data, as revealed by leaked exchanges between the two executives. Read here

KPL spot-fixing arrests ‘matter of when, not if’

Having started in 2009, the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) is India’s first franchise based state T20 league. But the credibility of the first IPL off-spring in India has taken a massive hit with the Bengaluru police’s speedy investigations leading to the arrest of six KPL participants (four players, a coach and a team owner). It has sent shockwaves across Indian cricket but speak to players, officials and those part of the KPL ecosystem and they are least surprised. Read here