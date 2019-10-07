News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: Supreme Court to hear plea against Aarey tree felling today and all the latest news at this hour

india

Supreme Court to hear plea against Aarey tree felling today

The Supreme Court set up a special bench on Sunday to hear petitions challenging the felling of trees in Mumbai’s Aarey Milk Colony on a day a court granted bail to 29 people who were part of protests that rocked India’s financial capital over the alleged ecological damage to one of the city’s only green lungs.

Analysis| Post GST, prohibition could be an expensive experiment for states

Prohibition, or a ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages, is a measure listed in the directive principles of state policy in the constitution of India. These guidelines are not judicable, but as the name suggests, expected to be followed voluntarily by governments.

No meeting with party leaders on Monday, says tweet from Mehbooba’s account

A tweet late on Sunday night from Mehbooba Mufti’s account denied she was meeting a 10-member People’s Democratic Party team on Monday as was reported by a news agency. The development comes after a team of National Conference (NC) leaders met party patron Farooq Abdullah and former CM Omar Abdullah on Sunday.

Here’s why Kalimpong is a must-visit for your next holiday

Located at a height of 1,247 metres (3,933 ft) above sea level, Kalimpong is just 51 km from Darjeeling and 70 km from Siliguri. There are two National Highways originating at Siliguri that take you up to Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Though the distance is rather short, there is a major difference in weather and atmosphere between these two popular getaways.

Superstar Singer finale: 9-year-old Prity Bhattacharjee wins trophy, says ‘Now I just want to meet Lata Mangeshkar’

She is just nine-year-old and she has already managed to score a huge fan base with her singing talent.Hailing from Kolkata, Prity Bhattacharjee on Sunday lifted the trophy of the singing reality show Superstar Singer.

India vs South Africa: Mohammed Shami joins Kapil Dev, Javagal Srinath in illustrious list of Indian fast bowlers

India continued their dominance in Test cricket as they easily got past South Africa in Vishakhapatnam. India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series as they defeated the Proteas by 203 runs at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag. Mohammad Shami was the star of the show as he picked up five wickets in the fourth innings to bundle out South Africa for just 191 runs.

