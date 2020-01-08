News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm| Bharat Bandh: Violence in Bengal, disruptions in Kerala, Punjab, banking hit all over and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 20:59 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bharat Bandh Wrap: Violence in Bengal, disruptions in Kerala, Punjab, banking hit all over

The one day Bharat Bandh called by 10 trade unions and some student organisations was peaceful in most parts of the country barring West Bengal. Daily life was also affected in Left ruled Kerala and parts of Punjab, were union workers stopped road and rail traffic. Read more

US President Donald Trump to address nation amid showdown with Iran

President Donald Trump faces one of the greatest tests of his presidency after Iran launched ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases housing US troops and plans to address the nation on Wednesday. Read more

PM Modi not going to Assam to inaugurate Khelo India Youth Games: BJP leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not be coming to Guwahati on January 10 to declare open the “Khelo India” Games at the state capital due to “lack of time”, a senior BJP leader said on Wednesday. Read more

Dhoni, Dhawan big omissions as Laxman picks India squad for T20 WC

Former cricketer VVS Laxman picked his 15-member India squad to travel to Australia for ICC World Cup 2020 later this year. Read more

This make-up artist has recreated Deepika’s look from Chhapaak. Here’s why it’s purely insensitive and unethical. Watch video

Deepika Padukone has been making headlines with her upcoming film Chhapaak, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Read more

At the world’s biggest tech show ‘foldable’ design moves beyond phones

Each year Consumer Electronics Show (CES) gives us a glimpse of the technologies that could become a mainstay in our lives. The CES 2020 edition has been no exception. Read more

Kajol says she had a miscarriage when K3G released: ‘The film had done so well, but it wasn’t a happy time’

Actor Kajol has given an interview to popular Instagram page, Humans on Bombay. In it, she has talked about meeting husband Ajay Devgn for the first time, how they fell for each other, got married and started a family. Read more