e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Home / World News / ‘If US commits a crime, it will receive decisive response,’ says Iran president

‘If US commits a crime, it will receive decisive response,’ says Iran president

The remarks came hours after Iran fired a wave of missiles at Iraqi bases housing US troops in retaliation for the assassination of Qasem Soleimani.

world Updated: Jan 08, 2020 19:46 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Tehran
Iran President Hassan Rouhani
Iran President Hassan Rouhani(via REUTERS)
         

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said the Islamic republic’s response on Wednesday to a US strike that killed one of its general shows “we don’t retreat in the face of America”.

“If America has committed a crime... it should know that it will receive a decisive response,” Rouhani said in a televised address.

“If they are wise, they won’t take any other action at this juncture.”

The remarks came hours after Iran fired a wave of missiles at Iraqi bases housing US troops in retaliation for the assassination of Qasem Soleimani.

But Rouhani said it would not be enough if Iran’s armed forces hit back for any other action taken by the United States.

“In my view, America must receive the main response from the nations of the region,” he said.

The president was repeating a common refrain among Iranian officials since the assassination that Soleimani’s death will see US forces leave the region.

“They cut off the hand of our dear Soleimani. The revenge for him is to cut off America’s feet from this region,” Rouhani said.

“If America’s feet is cut off from this region, and its hand of aggression is cut off for good, this is the real and final response of the nations of the region to America,” he added.

Soleimani, the head of the Revolutionary Guards’ foreign operations arm, the Quds Force, was killed last week in a US drone strike near Baghdad international airport.

neg/dv/hkb

tags
top news
Police have identified some masked attackers in JNU, say sources
Police have identified some masked attackers in JNU, say sources
‘If US commits a crime, it will receive decisive response,’ says Iran president
‘If US commits a crime, it will receive decisive response,’ says Iran president
‘Restore normalcy’: Centre’s curt advice to JNU vice chancellor after violence
‘Restore normalcy’: Centre’s curt advice to JNU vice chancellor after violence
Will welcome any Indian peace initiative for de-escalating tensions with US: Iran
Will welcome any Indian peace initiative for de-escalating tensions with US: Iran
Sister-in-law cuts woman over 100 times, believes sacrifice will heal father
Sister-in-law cuts woman over 100 times, believes sacrifice will heal father
TikTok flaws could have exposed user accounts through just an SMS
TikTok flaws could have exposed user accounts through just an SMS
Old is gold, and electric: Bajaj to launch battery-powered Chetak on January 14
Old is gold, and electric: Bajaj to launch battery-powered Chetak on January 14
Watch: IIM Ahmedabad students recite Faiz’s poetry to support JNU
Watch: IIM Ahmedabad students recite Faiz’s poetry to support JNU
trending topics
Bharat Bandh Live UpdatesBharat BandhGaganyaanJNU AttackAishe GhoshKareena KapoorChhapaakSamsung Galaxy Fold 2Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news