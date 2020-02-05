News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM: ‘BJP troubled by my recitation of Hanuman Chaalisa,’ says Kejriwal and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 21:01 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM.

‘BJP troubled by my recitation of Hanuman Chaalisa,’ says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and the head of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Arvind Kejriwal has said that the BJP is upset because he reads the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’. Kejriwal further added that the BJP leaders should also start reading it (prayer to lord Hanuman) daily as it will improve their language.

‘Can a tiger eat cow and not face any punishment?’ Goa ex-CM asks

If a human can face punishment for eating a cow, why can’t a tiger face the same fate? That was exactly the question posed by a straight-faced former chief minister of Goa and current Nationalist Congress Party lawmaker Churchill Alemão in the Goa Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

EC slaps new 24-hr ban on BJP’s Parvesh Verma for remarks against Arvind Kejriwal

The Election Commission on Wednesday barred BJP MP Parvesh Verma from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, roadshows and interviews for 24 hours over his statement against Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on a news channel.

‘PM Modi and CM Kejriwal only hungry for publicity’, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday once again targeted the Prime Minister and Delhi chief minister, saying they both are hungry for publicity. She said this during an election rally at Old Delhi’s Hauz Qazi area ahead of Delhi Assembly polls.

UP govt allots 5-acre plot for mosque to Sunni Waqf Board near Ayodhya

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced in Parliament a trust to manage the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, the state cabinet gave its approval to the proposal for allotment of five-acre land to UP Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque as ordered by the Supreme Court in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid case on November 9 last year.

Bengaluru-based Wifi Dabba to offer 1GB data for just Re 1 at up to 1Gbps speed

Bengaluru-based Wifi Dabba said on Wednesday that it is planning to setup around 100 Supernodes to provide internet coverage across the city. The company says its internet services will be available for individuals and corporate parks for as low as Re 1 per GB with internet speeds up to 1Gbps.

Fact Check: Does viral video show female anti-CAA protestors dancing in Shaheen Bagh? Here’s the truth

A video of a group of women dancing is being shared with the claim that it shows anti-CAA protestors in Shaheen Bagh. The claim, however, is false. A reverse search of a keyframe of the video revealed that the clip is not recent and it was shared before too. One of the posts with the same video was shared back in 2015. “Dubai marriage Muslims girls dance,” reads the caption of the video.

Harbhajan Singh suggests team change for India after Hamilton loss

Indian cricket team spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that Virat Kohli & Co should play both Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in Auckland after losing the first ODI encounter against New Zealand in Hamilton on Wednesday.

Akshay pips Deepika in celeb brand ranking, Aamir suffers major drop

Actor Akshay Kumar has pipped Deepika Padukone in celebrity brand ranking with the Khiladi star’s value rising to $104.5 million (Rs 740 crore), according to a report released on Wednesday. Cricketer Virat Kohli continues to hold the top spot with a brand value of $237.5 million, Duff and Phelps’ celebrity brand valuation report for 2019 said.

