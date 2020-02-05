EC slaps new 24-hr ban on BJP’s Parvesh Verma for remarks against Arvind Kejriwal

assembly-elections

The Election Commission on Wednesday barred BJP MP Parvesh Verma from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, roadshows and interviews for 24 hours over his statement against Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on a news channel.

Last week the poll panel had banned him from campaigning in the Delhi elections for 96 hours.

Dehi goes to the polls on February 8 to elect a new assembly. The results will be declared on February 11.

The latest ban puts Verma out the election campaign which ends Thursday evening.

The BJP MP’s ‘terrorist’ barb at Kejriwal later spurred other leaders of the party to label the AAM boss with the same tag.

The EC took note of his clarification to a news channel where he said he had called Kejriwal not a terrorist but a Naxal who was misleading the people of Delhi.

In its order, the EC “The Commission is of the considered view that Parvesh Sahib Singh made vitriolic aspersions against Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi which violate provisions under clause (2) part 1 of the Model Code of Conduct.”

The Commission strongly condemns the made by Parvesh Sahib Singh. The Commission, under Article 324 of the Constitution of India and all other powers enabling it in this behalf, bars Parvesh Sahib Singh from holding any public meetings, public precessions, public rallies, road shows and interviews, public utterances in media (electronic, print and social media) etc. in connection with the ongoing general election to the legislative assembly of NCT Delhi, 2020 for a period of 24 hours starting from 6 pm on 5th February , 2020,” the EC said in its order.