Delhi Assembly Election 2020: ‘PM Modi and CM Kejriwal only hungry for publicity’, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 20:07 IST

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday once again targeted the Prime Minister and Delhi chief minister, saying they both are hungry for publicity. She said this during an election rally at Old Delhi’s Hauz Qazi area ahead of Delhi Assembly polls

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are only hungry for publicity,” said the Congress general secretary , reports PTI.

She also targeted BJP leaders, saying their character can be defined by their slogans.

Claiming that Delhi’s development took place during Congress regime under late Sheila Dixit’s chief ministership, she apologised to the crowd for arriving the venue late and said she would have reached on time had she taken the Metro.

“I apologize for coming late, I got stuck in traffic. AAP and the BJP did not build any new roads in the last 5 years... had I taken Sheila Dikshit ji’s Metro, I would have reached in 10 minutes, “ ANI quoted her as saying.

Addressing a rally a day earlier in the capital, the Congress leader had accused Prime Minister Modi and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of splurging money on publicity to hide their lack of work.

“AAP and BJP are good only at publicity… Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent Rs 5200 crore on publicity. Kejriwal spent Rs 611 crore on publicity. What is the need to spend so much money on publicity if your work speaks for itself?” she said at an election rally in Sangam Vihar on Tuesday.

The Congress ruled Delhi for 15 years from 1998 to 2013 under Sheila Dikshit .However, in the 2015 assembly elections, the grand old party drew a blank as AAP romped home with 67 of the 70 seats in the House.

Delhi votes for a news assembly on February 8 and the results will be announced on February 11.

(With inputs from agencies)