e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Assembly Elections / Delhi Assembly Election 2020: ‘PM Modi and CM Kejriwal only hungry for publicity’, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: ‘PM Modi and CM Kejriwal only hungry for publicity’, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Claiming that Delhi’s development took place during Congress regime under late Sheila Dixit’s chief ministership, she apologised to the crowd for arriving the venue late and said she would have reached on time had she taken the Metro.  

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 05, 2020 20:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at an election rally in Old Delhi ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls , Feb 5, 2020.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at an election rally in Old Delhi ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls , Feb 5, 2020.(ANI/ Twitter )
         

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday once again targeted the Prime Minister and Delhi chief minister, saying they both are hungry for publicity. She said this during an election rally at Old Delhi’s Hauz Qazi area ahead of Delhi Assembly polls

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are only hungry for publicity,” said the Congress general secretary , reports PTI.

She also targeted BJP leaders, saying their character can be defined by their slogans.

Claiming that Delhi’s development took place during Congress regime under late Sheila Dixit’s chief ministership, she apologised to the crowd for arriving the venue late and said she would have reached on time had she taken the Metro.  

“I apologize for coming late, I got stuck in traffic. AAP and the BJP did not build any new roads in the last 5 years... had I taken Sheila Dikshit ji’s Metro, I would have reached in 10 minutes, “ ANI quoted her as saying.

Addressing a rally a day earlier in the capital, the Congress leader had accused Prime Minister Modi and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of splurging money on publicity to hide their lack of work.

“AAP and BJP are good only at publicity… Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent Rs 5200 crore on publicity. Kejriwal spent Rs 611 crore on publicity. What is the need to spend so much money on publicity if your work speaks for itself?” she said at an election rally in Sangam Vihar on Tuesday.

The Congress ruled Delhi for 15 years from 1998 to 2013 under Sheila Dikshit .However, in the 2015 assembly elections, the grand old party drew a blank as AAP romped home with 67 of the 70 seats in the House.

Delhi votes for a news assembly on February 8 and the results will be announced on February 11.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.

tags
top news
President rejects mercy plea of 2012 Delhi rape convict Akshay Thakur
President rejects mercy plea of 2012 Delhi rape convict Akshay Thakur
5-year-old raped by driver inside foreign embassy premises: Delhi Police
5-year-old raped by driver inside foreign embassy premises: Delhi Police
EC slaps new 24-hr ban on BJP’s Parvesh Verma for remarks against Arvind Kejriwal
EC slaps new 24-hr ban on BJP’s Parvesh Verma for remarks against Arvind Kejriwal
‘PM Modi, CM Kejriwal hungry for publicity’: Priyanka Gandhi at Delhi rally
‘PM Modi, CM Kejriwal hungry for publicity’: Priyanka Gandhi at Delhi rally
UP govt allots 5-acre plot for mosque to Sunni Waqf Board near Ayodhya
UP govt allots 5-acre plot for mosque to Sunni Waqf Board near Ayodhya
Court sets 7-day deadline for Delhi gang rape convicts to file petitions against execution
Court sets 7-day deadline for Delhi gang rape convicts to file petitions against execution
This Bengaluru startup to offer 1GB data for just Re 1 at 1Gbps speeds
This Bengaluru startup to offer 1GB data for just Re 1 at 1Gbps speeds
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
trending topics
India vs New Zealand live scoreKareena KapoorAFCAT 2020 admit cardAnurag ThakurAishwarya RaiCBSE 12th Chemistry ExamVivad se Vishwas Bill

don't miss

latest news

india news