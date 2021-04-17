News updates from HT: DRDO to reopen Covid facility on Sunday amid Covid-19 spike and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

DRDO to reopen Covid facility tomorrow amid record spike in cases

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is set to reopen its Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Covid Hospital in Delhi Cantt to deal with the massive spike in infections as the national capital battles another deadly wave of the disease, officials familiar with the move said on Saturday. Read more

'He’s such a great talent': Lara wants young Indian batsman to get 'couple of triple figures under his belt' in IPL 2021

It was not the brightest of starts for Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal in the Indian Premier League 2021 season. After recovering from Covid-19, Padikkal came out to bat with skipper Virat Kohli in RCB's 2nd game of IPL 2021 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Read more

Boney Kapoor shares rare pic of Sridevi and Tamil comedian Vivekh, reveals actor was his 'big fan'

After Rajnikanth and Kamal Haasan paid their tributes to Vivekh, producer Boney Kapoor paid his respect to the late actor-comedian. The Tamil actor died on Saturday morning. Read more

Bird drops fish onto windshield of truck in North Carolina. Watch

An unusual incident captured on a truck’s dashboard camera has now gone viral. It shows a bird dropping a fish from the sky right onto the windshield of a truck. The incident took place on Interstate 73 in North Carolina, USA. Read more

Amazon says 50 lakh SMBs now using Amazon Pay

Amazon India on Friday announced that 50 lakh small and medium businesses are now using its payments platform, Amazon Pay. Read more

‘Shortage of oxygen & Remdesivir in Delhi’: Arvind Kejriwal amid Covid surge

The COVID-19 situation in Delhi has become "very serious and worrisome", and oxygen, remdesivir and tocilizumab for patients are in short supply, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday. Watch more