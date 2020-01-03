News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm:P Chidambaram questioned by ED in Rs 70,000 crore aircraft deal during UPA-1 and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 21:00 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

P Chidambaram questioned by ED in Rs 70,000 crore aircraft deal during UPA-1

Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday in connection with the decision to purchase 111 aircrafts for Air India and Indian Airlines at a value of Rs 70,000 crore in 2009. Read more

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan writes letter to 11 CMs, urges them to unite against CAA

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday wrote a letter to his counterparts in 11 states, urging them to unite against Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA. Read more

‘Increase in tension alarmed world’: India after top Iran commander’s death

India on Friday called for restraint after a US airstrike near Baghdad airport killed Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Qasem Soleimani. Read more

World Braille Day: The amazing story behind the inventor, Louis Braille

World Braille Day is observed every year on January 4, and is the birth anniversary of Braille inventor, Louis Braille. On this day he is remembered for all the contributions he made in helping blind people to read and write. Read more

India vs Sri Lanka: Race between Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal to break R Ashwin’s T20I record

A fit-again Jasprit Bumrah will make a return in Indian cricket team’s jersey when Virat Kohli-led side takes on Sri Lanka in the first T20I on Sunday in Guwahati. Read more

Samsung launches Galaxy Book Flex Alpha ahead of CES 2020

CES 2020 is right around the corner. Samsung, for one, will showcase a number of interesting gadgets from its portfolio at the upcoming event. Read more

Akshay Kumar overwhelmed with Good Newwz response: ‘It’s a subject which had to be shared with the audience’

Actor Akshay Kumar is overwhelmed with the success of Good Newwz, and says the success makes him confident that a movie with good messaging will always fetch appreciation. Read more