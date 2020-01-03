India vs Sri Lanka: Race between Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal to break R Ashwin’s T20I record

cricket

A fit-again Jasprit Bumrahwill make a return in Indian cricket team’s jersey when Virat Kohli-led side takes on Sri Lanka in the first T20I on Sunday in Guwahati. The right-arm pacer was ruled out of the series against South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies due to a stress fracture last year, but has regained fitness to find a spot in the T20I squad against Sri Lanka.

Now, returning to Indian cricket team, Bumrah can achieve a massive T20I record on Sunday. The 27-year-old has 51 wickets in T20Is at the moment. If he manages to take two more wickets, he would surpass R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal to become the leading wicket-taker in the shortest format for India.

Ashwin and Chahal are currently tied at the top spot as the leading wicket-takers for India in T20Is with 52 wickets each. Chahal, who is in the squad for the series, could also be a part of India’s playing XI, and break Ashwin’s record to become the sole-holder of the record. He needs just one wicket to do so.

After an excellent 2019 season, Virat Kohli and his troops will be hopeful of similar level of performances when they lock horns against top Test sides of the world. India will be travelling to New Zealand, South Africa, England and Australia in 2020, before the T20 World Cup. But before they make their way to tough terrains around the globe, they welcome Sri Lanka in their first assignment of the year.

India and Sri Lanka are scheduled to play three T20Is in a short six-day series. The two teams have faced each other a lot in recent years and the Asian rivalry will be reignited when the Islanders reach Indian shores.