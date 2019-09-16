News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: RBI governor says 5% growth a surprise and the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 21:06 IST

5 percent growth a surprise, things should improve: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday termed the low GDP growth of 5 percent as a “surprise” but expressed confidence that the economy will look up with a host of measures taken by the government.

Will never compromise Kannada’s importance: Yediyurappa after Amit Shah’s Hindi push

As the row over prominence to Hindi set off by Home Minister Amit Shah’s comments on Hindi Diwas show no signs of abating, BJP leader and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa asserted that his government would never compromise with the importance of Kannada.

No oil supply disruption, says Centre even as Saudi Arabia halves output

Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan has allayed fears of oil supply disruption following a drone attack on Saudi Aramaco - the world’s biggest crude-processing plant set it ablaze in Saudi Arabia and forced the kingdom to cut its oil production by half.

‘Be courageous to bring a law to build Ram Temple’: Uddhav Thackeray tells Centre

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday demanded that the Centre take a “courageous” decision to bring in a law to build a Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Modi to turn 69 tomorrow: A look at his many firsts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will turn 69 on Tuesday and the Bharatiya Janata Party has kicked off a ‘Seva Saptah’ (service week) to mark his birthday celebrations.

After 867 overs: Bowler delivers first no ball of Test career, denied wicket

A comprehensive performance by England saw them take down Australia in the final Test of the ongoing Ashes. Although, Australia had retained the Ashes with a win in the previous test, but Joe Root’s men put in a spirited performance on the fourth day at Oval to draw level in the series.

Zareen Khan recalls how a director once wanted her to rehearse a kissing scene to ‘let go of her inhibitions’

Actor Zareen Khan, who made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with Salman Khan in Veer, has said that she was harassed by men in the film industry.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 21:06 IST