News updates from Hindustan Times at 9am: Bengaluru metro services resume from today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 08:43 AM IST
Bengaluru metro services resume from today as Karnataka relaxes Covid-19 curbs

The metro services in Bengaluru resumed operation from Monday, following an order form the Karnataka government which relaxed Covid-19 restrictions in the state due to decline in coronavirus disease cases in the past few weeks. Read more

Top Lashkar commander among 3 killed in Jammu and Kashmir encounter

Top Lashkar terrorist Mudasir Pandit and two other terrorists have been killed in north Kashmir’s Sopore village in an ongoing encounter with security forces that began Sunday evening at Tantraypora Brath village following a tip off, Jammu and Kashmir Police said. Read more

Suhana Khan wishes Shah Rukh Khan with sweet Father’s Day post, paints the town red with friends

Suhana Khan, the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan, shared a sweet Father’s Day wish for him on Instagram Stories. She posted a black-and-white picture of him kissing her when she was a child. “Father’s Day,” she captioned it, adding a heart emoji. Read more

‘Pretty harder to manage as a batter no matter who you are’: Kyle Jamieson on Virat Kohli’s dismissal on Day 2

Day three of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between Virat Kohli's India and Kane Williamson-led New Zealand belonged to Kiwi fast bowler Kyle Jamieson. Read more

This strange iOS bug can stop your Wi-Fi from working completely: How to keep your iPhone safe

Apple’s iOS operating system is considered one of the most reliable and stable experiences on mobile devices, but occasionally, a bug will appear that will break functionality and can even disrupt a users workflow until Apple issues a fix. Read more

