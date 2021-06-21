Top Lashkar commander among 3 killed in Jammu and Kashmir encounter

Top Lashkar terrorist Mudasir Pandit and two other terrorists have been killed in north Kashmir’s Sopore village in an ongoing encounter with security forces that began Sunday evening at Tantraypora Brath village following a tip off, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Pandit was involved in the killing of three policemen, two councillors and two civilians recently apart from several other terror-related crimes, Kashmir’s police chief (IG) Vijay Kumar confirmed.

From the last few days, joint teams of army, J&K police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were conducting joint operations in the vicinity of Sopore following the terror attack on police in Sopore on June 12 in which two policemen and two civilians were killed.

Police said Lashkar-e-Taiba was responsible for the attack, after which, Vijay Kumar met senior army and CRPF officers in Sopore and said that Mudasir Pandit was one of the two local terrorists involved in the attack on policemen on June 12.